Harry said he feels "really let down" by his father, Princes Charles

Prince Harry Addresses 'Hurt' with Prince Charles and Prince William — and His Close Bond with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry is opening up about his relationships with family members following his royal exit.

During their interview that aired Sunday, Oprah Winfrey asked about Harry's current relationships with his dad Prince Charles and older brother Prince William.

When it comes to his father, Prince Harry said: "There's a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain is like. And Archie's his grandson."

He continued, "Of course, I will always love him, but there's a lot of hurt that's happened. And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship."

Harry said his relationship with Prince William "is space at the moment" but he "loves William to bits — we've been through hell together."

"And you know, time heals all things, hopefully," he said.

Despite his exit, Prince Harry said that his bond with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth is strong.

"I have spoken more with my grandmother in the last year than I have done in many, many years," he said. "My grandmother and I have a really good relationship and a good understanding."