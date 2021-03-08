Harry added that he was using money left to him by Princess Diana

Prince Harry Says He Was 'Cut Off' Financially by Family

Prince Harry revealed that the royal family "literally cut me off financially" after he and Meghan Markle stepped back as working royals.

Speaking with Oprah Winfrey in their tell-all interview that aired Sunday, Prince Harry said the idea of deals with Spotify and Netflix came after "my family literally cut me off financially."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Harry said that he was cut off in the first quarter of 2020 — shortly after he and Meghan announced they would step back as senior members of the royal family. He added that he had the money left to him by his late mother, Princess Diana.

"Without that, we wouldn't have been able to do this," he said, likely referring to the family's move to California.

The Duke of Sussex added, "All I wanted was enough family to get security and keep my family safe."

Image zoom Commonwealth Day 2020 | Credit: PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

During the interview, Prince Harry denied reports that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and father Prince Charles were surprised by his and Meghan's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

During the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, the TV host asked if they "blindsided" the monarch by releasing a statement in Jan. 2020 about stepping back to the public.

"No, I never blindsided my grandmother," Harry said. "I have too much respect for her."

The prince continued that he had three conversations about the subject with the Queen and two conversations with Prince Charles — "before he stopped taking my calls."

Prince Charles then asked Prince Harry to put their plan in writing. Harry did, including telling his family the date that they planned to announced the news.

Meghan and Prince Harry announced in Jan. 2020 they intended to "step back as senior members of the Royal Family" and split their time between the U.K. and North America.

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey | Credit: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Less than a week after the couple announced that they are expecting their second child, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple will officially not be returning to their royal roles. The announcement came a few weeks shy of their 12-month review period.