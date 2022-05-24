Prince Harry Is 'Just One of the Guys' at Weekend Polo Matches in California, Says Observer
Prince Harry has brought a "really cool vibe" to the California polo scene!
Despite his status as sixth in the line of succession to the British throne, Prince Harry "is just one of the guys" when it comes to his weekend polo tournaments at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, near the Montecito home he shares with wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.
"Prince Harry looks so comfortable and happy on the polo field, and everyone treats him like he is just one of the guys!" an observer tells PEOPLE.
Competing on a team called Los Padres alongside longtime pal Nacho Figueras, Prince Harry has brought his longtime passion for the sport to his new home in recent weeks. However, his competitors have made him work for his successes (the team has won two tournaments already!).
"His presence this season has brought a really cool vibe to the club, but it hasn't changed the way the games have been played — it's business as usual and all the teams are fighting for the win," the observer says.
While Prince Harry, 37, is a "very fierce competitor" on the field, he shows off his gentler side with the horses.
"He is also extremely caring to the horses that he is playing and never hesitates to give them the praise that they deserve," the observer notes.
Meghan, 40, has been spotted attending many of the matches, and the observer says she "seems extremely supportive."
In fact, the Duchess of Sussex congratulated her husband on his most recent victory on Sunday by giving him a sweet kiss while handing out the awards to the team. After realizing some of her red lipstick had rubbed off, she even gave his lips a quick wipe before they posed for a team photo.
Figueras — Prince Harry's longtime pal who he frequently plays polo alongside — shared a bit about their team after competing earlier this month.
"Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub 's Harry East Memorial Tournament," Figueras wrote on Instagram. "We've ridden together many times over the years and now that we're both parents, it's extra special to be able to spend this time together."
He added, "The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers."
