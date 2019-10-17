Prince Harry on 'Worst Reminder' of Mom Princess Diana: 'Every Time I See a Flash, It Takes Me Back'

Image zoom Mark Large - Pool/Getty

Prince Harry is still dealing with the pressures of his royal role.

ITV released a first look at the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which will be broadcast in the UK this Sunday and give a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of the royal couple’s recent tour of southern Africa.

In the first clip released Thursday, Harry talks about the death of his mother, Princess Diana, while being back in a place that was so close to her heart, saying it’s a “wound that festers.”

“I think being part of this family — in this role, in this job — every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back,” he said. “In that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life as oppose to the best.”

“Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional. But everything that I do reminds me of her,” he continued. “But as I said — with the role, with the job and sort of the pressures that come with that — I get reminded of the bad stuff.”

Prince Harry visited the site where Princess Diana made her iconic walk through an active landmine field in Angola, which is now a thriving community. He sat and reflected at the Diana Tree, named in her honor.

Towards the end of the tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to launch legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter than Meghan sent to her father as well as News UK (owner of The Sun) and MGN (former owner of The Mirror) regarding alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages.

In addition to the law suits, Prince Harry lashed out against the British tabloid press for the “ruthless” treatment his wife has received “over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son” in a rare statement.

The prince went on to say that he and Meghan have “continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.”

The documentary will air in the US on ABC Wednesday, Oct. 23. at 10 p.m. ET.