"Everything was done back to front with us so actually we got to spend an enormous amount of time just the two of us," Prince Harry said of dating as a royal and his first dates with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Shares When He Knew Meghan Markle Was ‘the One’ for Him: 'Zero to 60 in Two Months'

Prince Harry is opening up about his cozy first few dates with Meghan Markle.

On Thursday night's episode of The Late Late Show, Harry, 36, spoke candidly to host James Corden about unusual circumstances of dating as a member of the royal family and when he first knew that Meghan, 39, was "the one."

"The second date I was starting to think 'Wow, this is pretty special,'" Harry told Corden.

"It was just the fact we hit it off with each other and we were just so comfortable in each other's company," he said.

Harry continued, "Dating with me or with any member of the royal family I guess is kinda flipped upside down. All the dates become dinners, or watching the tv or chatting at home. Then eventually once you become a couple, then you venture out to dinners to the cinema and everything else."

"Everything was done back to front with us so actually we got to spend an enormous amount of time just the two of us rather than going to friends' houses or out for dinner where there were other distractions," he explained.

Going on to say that he loved the way he and Meghan were able to connect during the first outings together, Harry said, "There were no distractions and that was great. It was an amazing thing, we went from zero to 60 in the first two months."

And while talking about his wife, Harry surprised Corden with a call from Meghan via Facetime. During the call, Corden said hello to the Duchess of Sussex and jokingly asked the couple to buy the real Fresh Prince of Bel-Air home.

Looking ahead, the Duke of Sussex said that both he and Meghan, who is expecting the couple's second child, are looking forward to getting back to their favorite causes when the COVID lockdown comes to an end — even if it's "a slightly different version but a continuation of what we were doing back in the U.K. anyway."

He added, "That's what our life – my life's always going to be about public service. And Meghan signed up to that and the two of us enjoy doing that. Trying to bring some compassion and try and make people happy and try and change the world in any small way that we can."

In addition to talking about light-hearted topics, Harry also openly discussed his family's departure from the U.K. and "stepping back" from the royal family.

"It was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down," he told his host.

"It was a really difficult environment as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like. It was destroying my mental health," Harry explained. "This is toxic, so I did what any husband and what any father would do which is I need to get my family out of here' but we never walked away."