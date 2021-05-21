"I was so angry with what happened to her and the fact that there was no justice at all," the Duke of Sussex says in The Me You Can't See

Prince Harry on Sharing Grief of His Mother’s Death with World: ‘This Was My Mum, You Never Even Met Her'

Prince Harry is opening up about his mother Princess Diana's death in 1997 and how he struggled to share his grief with the world.

In his new AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, which he co-created with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex shares the trauma he experienced during his mother's funeral.

"For me, the thing I remember the most was the sound of the horse's hooves going along the Mall, the red brick road. By this point both of us were in shock," he says, referencing his older brother Prince William.

"It was like I was outside of my body. I'm just walking along and doing what was expected of me, showing the one-tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing. This was my mum, you never even met her," he adds.

Harry was just 12 years old when he and William, then 15, joined their father Prince Charles, grandfather Prince Philip and uncle Charles, Earl Spencer in walking solemnly behind Diana's casket following her death in a Paris car crash while being chased by paparazzi.

"I was so angry with what happened to her and the fact that there was no justice at all," Harry says. "Nothing came from that. The same people who chased her into the tunnel, photographed her dying on the backseat of that car."

Following his mother's death, Harry says no one in the family "was talking about it" and he would have his "head in the sand and just crack on."

"I don't want to think about her because if I think about her then it's going to bring up the fact that I can't bring her back and it's just going to make me sad," he says. "What's the point in thinking about something sad, what's the point of thinking about someone that you've lost and you're never going to get back again? And I just decided not to talk about it."

After years of not processing his mother's death, his mental health struggles caught up with him, but he says his calls for help within the family were met with "total silence."

"Family members have said just play the game and your life will be easier. But I've got a hell of a lot of my mum in me," he shares. "I feel as though I'm outside of the system, but I'm still stuck there. The only way to free yourself and break out — it's to tell the truth."

