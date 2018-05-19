'My Wife and I': Harry Gets Cheers During 'Off-the-Cuff' Wedding Speech at Reception

Prince Harry went “off-the-cuff” while delivering a speech at his royal wedding lunch reception — and guests were delighted.

A guest who attended Saturday’s church service followed by lunch at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Hall tells PEOPLE the man of the hour made sure to thank everyone who helped play a part in his special day with bride Meghan Markle.

“He did all the ‘Thank you’s,’ ” says the guest, who also attended the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

The attendee says Harry got lots of cheers when he said “my wife and I.”

“It was very off-the-cuff, which was lovely,” says the guest. “He promised that all the Americans wouldn’t steal the swords and said, ‘Please, when you leave, be quiet as you don’t want to wake the neighbors,’ which was quite fun.”

“It was more than you would ever imagine it to be,” adds the guest. “It did feel like we were really part of their very special occasion. It just felt about the two of them, which was great.”

Ben Birchall/PA Wire

OWEN COOBAN/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Saturday’s lunch, the first of Harry and Meghan’s two receptions, was hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

All 600 of their guests attended the lunch, while their evening reception at Frogmore House will be a more intimate affair, with just 200 guests attending. The last time we’ll likely see Harry and Meghan on their wedding day is as they leave Windsor Castle and make their way to their nighttime reception, which Prince Charles is hosting for the couple.