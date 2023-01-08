Prince Harry Says He Hasn't Spoken with Brother Prince William or Dad King Charles in 'a While'

Speaking with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, the Duke of Sussex said, "I really look forward to having that family element back" with the royals

Published on January 8, 2023 07:40 PM
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry isn't currently speaking with his father, King Charles III, or his older brother, Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex sat down for an interview with Anderson Cooper that aired Sunday on 60 Minutes ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare, on Tuesday. During the talk, Cooper asked Harry if he was currently speaking to or texting with his father and brother.

"Do you speak to William now? Do you text?" the CNN anchor, 55, asked.

Prince Harry, 38, replied, "Uh, currently, no. But I look forward to — I look forward to us being able to find peace."

When Cooper asked how long it had been since the siblings spoke, Harry replied, "A while."

"Do you speak to your dad?" Cooper followed.

"We aren't — we haven't spoken for quite a while," Harry said. "Um, no, not recently."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> walk through a trench during the commemorations for the 100th anniversary
Prince Harry and Prince William. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Although Prince Harry said he doesn't see himself returning as a full-time working member of the royal family, he said the rift can be healed — but "the ball is very much in their court."

"Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one's telling us the specifics or anything," he said. "There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private that doesn't get leaked."

Cooper replied, "I assume they would say, 'Well, how can we trust you? How do we know that you're not gonna reveal whatever conversations we have in an interview somewhere?' "

"This all started with them briefing daily against my wife with lies to the point of where my wife and I had to run away from our count— my country," Harry explained.

Cooper said, "It's hard, I think, for anybody to imagine a family dynamic that is so Game of Thrones without dragons."

Harry responded that although he doesn't watch the HBO show, "there's definitely dragons. And that's again the third party — which is the British press — so ultimately without the British press as part of this, we would probably still be a fairly dysfunctional family, like, a lot are. But at the heart of it, there is a family, without question. Um — and I really look forward to having that family element back. I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, Prince of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex attend the "Our Planet" global premiere at Natural History Museum on April 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
King Charles and Prince Harry. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan, 41, last reunited with his family in September for the funeral of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Before the monarch's death, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled from California to the U.K. in June to participate in some of the events marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. However, they did not have any public interactions with Harry's brother or father.

It was later revealed that Harry and Meghan privately introduced their daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born in June 2021 in the U.S., to the then-Prince Charles as well as Queen Elizabeth.

"It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time," a royal source said of Charles, 74, meeting Lili.

"It was very special to have some time with him. He hadn't met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional — it was a wonderful thing," the source added.

