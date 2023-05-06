Why Prince Harry Didn't Appear with the Royals on Buckingham Palace's Balcony After the Coronation

Prince Harry came to the U.K. for his father King Charles' crowning ceremony, while Meghan Markle stayed in California with their children

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 10:12 AM

Prince Harry did not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after King Charles' coronation.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, did not join the King, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family in the iconic box following the historic coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, emerged on the terrace of the royal residence after traveling back to the palace in the Gold State Coach. The King and Queen Consort smiled and waved at the cheering crowds gathered below.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry. Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry was last seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Queen Elizabeth's Trooping the Colour birthday parade with his wife, Meghan Markle, in June 2019.

When the couple came to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, they took in the Trooping the Colour procession from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade. The update came after Queen Elizabeth announced that only working royals and some of their children would come out on the balcony to watch the ceremonial flypast overhead.

King Charles III Coronation
BBC

Before coronation day, it remained unclear whether Prince Harry would join other royals on the palace balcony as he is no longer a working royal. The Duke of Sussex traveled to London to support his father at the crowning ceremony, while Meghan, 41, remained home in California with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The May 6 coronation day is also Archie's 4th birthday, and a source previously told PEOPLE they're celebrating a "low-key party" at home.

Though family tensions eventually led Harry and Meghan to step back from their royal roles in 2020, and relations have remained strained since the release of his memoir Spare over the winter, the Duke of Sussex was thought to attend the coronation out of duty and love for his father.

"At the end of the day, he's going to be there for his dad," a close friend recently told PEOPLE.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex talks to Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal at Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry. RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles' appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation service marks his first as monarch. The British royal family traditionally steps out together on the terrace for special occasions or major milestones, and a crowning ceremony is perhaps the grandest of all.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The future King Charles, then 4, joined his mother Queen Elizabeth and father Prince Philip on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after her coronation in 1953, and then-Princess Elizabeth, age 11, similarly stepped out with her mother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and father King George VI after their coronation in 1937.

Like his mother and grandfather before him, King Charles continued nearly a thousand years of royal tradition when he was crowned this morning in Westminster Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

"Charles became King Charles the moment his mother died, but the coronation is to do with the job and being the monarch in the eyes of all the people," royal historian Robert Lacey previously told PEOPLE of the significance of the ritual.

Related Articles
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace
King Charles Makes First Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance of His Reign After Coronation
king-charles-coronation-balcony-050623-2
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Return to Buckingham Palace Balcony!
King Charles III Coronation
Prince William and Kate Middleton Make Palace Balcony Debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales
King Charles III Coronation
Kate Middleton Curtsies to King Charles on Coronation Day as Sovereign Leaves Westminster Abbey
Princess Anne, Princess Royal rides on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Princess Anne Is Only Royal on Horseback as She Takes on Special Role at King Charles' Coronation
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Didn't Attend King Charles' Coronation
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
King Charles and Queen Camilla Ride in Historic Coach Back to Buckingham Palace After Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Ride in Coronation Procession Following Crowning
An anointing screen is erected for King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey
King Charles Is Anointed Behind Screen in Only Moment You Won't See of Coronation
Laura Lopes, Queen Camilla's daughter arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London
Queen Camilla's Children and Grandchildren Arrive at Coronation for Her Historic Crowning
Britain's Camilla walks wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Crowned! See the Exact Moment from Their Coronation
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Kate Middleton's Parents, Michael and Carole, and Siblings Pippa and James Attend King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
All About Queen Camilla's Coronation Outfit and Commanding Crown — Including Nods to Queen Elizabeth
King Charles III Coronation
Prince William Kneels Before His Father King Charles in Emotional Coronation Moment
King Charles III Coronation
Queen Camilla's Grandsons Play Special Role in Her Coronation Alongside King Charles
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Cutest Coronation Moments