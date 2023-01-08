Prince Harry Says He Was Not Invited to Fly with Royal Family to Scotland When Queen Elizabeth Died

Prince Harry says he was not invited on the flight that other royal family members took to Balmoral Castle in Scotland on the day Queen Elizabeth II died.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, discussed the subject with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes Sunday night. The sit-down was his first U.S. television interview to promote his memoir Spare, out Tuesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who relocated to California in 2020, were in Europe for a series of charity visits when the Queen's doctors announced they were "concerned" for her health on Sept. 8, 2022. During his 60 Minutes interview, Harry said he tried to connect with Prince William on travel plans to Balmoral but wound up flying alone.

"I asked my brother — I said, 'What are your plans? How are you and Kate [Middleton] getting up there?' And then, a couple of hours later, you know, all of the family members that live within the Windsor and Ascot area were jumping on a plane together, a plane with 12, 14, maybe 16 seats," Harry said.

60 Minutes Twitter

"You were not invited on that plane?" Cooper, 55, asked.

"I was not invited," Harry replied. A voiceover explained that by the time he reached Balmoral, the Queen had died.

Remembering the day, the Duke of Sussex said, "I walked into the hall, and my aunt was there to greet me," likely referring to Princess Anne. "And she asked me if I wanted to see her. I thought about it for about five seconds, thinking, 'Is this a good idea?' And I was, like, 'You know what? You can do this. You need to say goodbye.' So went upstairs, took my jacket off and walked in and just spent some time with her alone."

"She was in her bedroom," Harry continued. "I was actually — I was really happy for her. Because she'd finished life. She'd completed life, and her husband [Prince Philip] was waiting for her. And the two of them are buried together."

The book jacket of Prince Harry 's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Prince Harry flew alone to Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth's beloved retreat in the Scottish Highlands where she died on Sept. 8. King Charles III and Princess Anne were already in the country for separate royal duties, while Prince William traveled north with Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

As explained in a statement from Penguin Random House, Spare is an "intimate" and "heartfelt" look into the "experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons" that have shaped Prince Harry.