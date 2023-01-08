Prince Harry Says 'Nothing I've Done Has Been with Intention to Harm or Hurt' Royal Family

"I want reconciliation. But first, there needs to be some accountability," the Duke of Sussex said

By
and Monique Jessen
Published on January 8, 2023 05:19 PM
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the "Our Planet" global premiere at Natural History Museum on April 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
King Charles and Prince Harry. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry says he has never intended to hurt his family by sharing some of the most difficult moments he's experienced as a royal in his memoir Spare.

"I love my father. I love my brother. I love my family. I always do," the Duke of Sussex said in an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby that aired in the U.K. on Sunday. "Nothing of what I've done in this book or otherwise has ever been with any intention to harm them or hurt them."

"The truth is something that I need to rely on. And after many, many years of lies being told about me and my family, there comes a point where, you know, again, going back to the relationship between certain members of the family and the tabloid press, those certain members have decided to get into bed with the devil, right? To rehabilitate their image," he continued. "If you need to do that, or you want to do that you choose to do that. Well, that is a choice. That's up to you. But the moment that that rehabilitation comes at the detriment of others, me, other members of my family, then that's where I draw the line."

Of reconciling with his family, Harry said: "I wish that it would stop. I want reconciliation. But first, there needs to be some accountability. You can't just continue to say to me that I'm delusional and paranoid when all the evidence is stacked up."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> book
The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

When asked how he justifies sharing family secrets, Harry replied: "Well, there's been a motto, a family motto, of never complain, never explain. And what people have realized now through the Netflix documentary and numerous stories coming out over the years is that that was just a motto. There was a lot of complaining and there was a lot of explaining."

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Christmas 2017. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"We're six years into it now and I have spent every single year of those six doing everything I can privately to get through to my family. And the thing that is the saddest about this, Tom, is it never needed to be this way. It never needed to get to this point," he said. "I've had conversations, I've written letters, I've written emails, and everything is just, no, you, this is not what's happening. You are imagining it.' And that's really hard to take."

"And if it had stopped by the point that I fled my home country with my wife and my son fearing for our lives, then maybe this would've turned out differently," he said.

Prince Harry's memoir, which will be released on Jan. 10, is an "intimate" and "heartfelt" look into the "experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him."

