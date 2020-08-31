Prince Harry Just Had a Proud Dad Moment Talking About Son Archie

"Our little man is our number one priority, " Prince Harry said

The Duke of Sussex took part in a special video chat on Saturday in honor of the Rugby Football League's 125th birthday, where he had a proud dad moment while talking about his 15-month-old son.

"Our little man is our number one priority, but our work after that is the second priority and we’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place," Harry said.

Prince Harry, 35, also revealed that he and Archie have been spending plenty of time outdoors in their new Santa Barbara, California, home amid the coronavirus pandemic — and someday Queen Elizabeth's grandson hopes to pass his love of rugby onto his own child.

"What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game because at the moment it's impossible to find any," said Harry, who is the patron of the Rugby Football League. "But I've got a little space outside, which I'm fortunate enough to have so I need to get him playing some Rugby League."

Meghan, 39, previously shared a sweet nickname for Archie in a candid video of her reading a story to her son in celebration of his milestone first birthday in May.

As Archie helps turn the pages of one of his favorite books, Duck! Rabbit!, Meghan says, "Let’s turn the page, let’s show everybody. Let's go to the next page — look Arch!"

And during the family’s royal tour in South Africa last fall, Meghan shared another fun nickname for her son. In a video from their visit to meet with South African human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Meghan is heard calling her son “Bubba.”

“Say hello! Hello, hi,” she said, then realizing he’s drooling. “Oh, Bubba!” Luckily, dad Prince Harry was ready to catch the dribble.

Prince Harry and Meghan previously gave some insight into what went into their son’s unexpected name choice — and how it was inspired by their future charity foundation, Archewell.