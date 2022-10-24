Prince Harry is sharing his goal of getting therapy and mental health coaching to anyone who needs it.

In a new video shared exclusively with PEOPLE from the Duke of Sussex's surprise appearance last week at the Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco, Harry admitted, "I never, ever, ever thought I would be sitting on this stage saying, 'Therapy is good, and coaching will change your life' or 'both will change your life.' And the more people that we can get that to, the better."

The Chief Impact Officer for BetterUp, the coaching and mental health company, continued, "So from a BetterUp standpoint, what we're trying to do now — the goal — is the democratization of coaching to make sure we can get it to the masses."

Prince Harry, 38, appeared for the fireside chat titled "The Mental Game" alongside BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux and entrepreneur Reid Hoffman.

Prince Harry. Courtesy of BetterUp

In another video from the event, Prince Harry spoke about how becoming a father to son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1, made it even more vital to tap into individual potential in order to unlock collective potential.

"We're also at the point where we actually need to unlock that potential because of the state of the world and the number of unknowns. It is scary, especially if you have children. Even if you don't have children, I think it's still pretty scary. Therefore, we have to do that. And the only way we can do that is individually, grow ourselves, but also for the people who we're responsible for, help them to grow as well.

This isn't the first time Harry has opened up about his mental health. Last year, the Duke of Sussex shared how his wife, Meghan Markle, encouraged him to seek therapy. In his docuseries The Me You Can't See, which he co-created with Oprah Winfrey, Harry talked about how therapy wasn't a topic of conversation growing up.

"It was only when a couple of people close to me started to say, 'This isn't normal behavior, perhaps you should look into this,' or, 'Perhaps you should go and seek help.' Now immediately, I was like, 'I don't need help,' " he recalled in the second episode, during which he also discusses how his late 20s were a "nightmare" period full of anxieties and exhaustion.

When Harry met his future wife, she inspired him to pursue therapy more seriously than ever.

"It was meeting and being with Meghan, I knew that if I didn't do therapy and fix myself, that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with," he said.

He later added, "That was the start of a learning journey for me. I became aware that I'd been living in a bubble, within this family, within this institution, I was sort of almost trapped in a thought process or a mindset."

In December, Prince Harry expanded upon this commitment by laying out his intentions as CIO in a blog post, writing, "Social impact is not some buzzword, secondary goal or silo at the edges of our business — it's intrinsic to the work we do here at BetterUp. Our success as an organization is deeply dependent on the positive social change we can make in this world."

Underlining how he believes it's important to approach "training for mental fitness" just as consciously as we pursue physical well-being, he wrote that "having a support structure around you [is] critical to finding your own version of peak performance. The effects on the individual and the community around them are profound."

Prince Harry. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry also teamed up with Robichaux and pal Serena Williams for a virtual event, where the father of two said he does "experience burnout" and encouraged viewers to make time to focus on their own well-being.

He also shared that he realizes how difficult that can be: "The self care is the first thing that drops away. I'm happy to admit that — as a husband, as a dad."

Harry noted that he put in a 30- to 45-minute window of time each morning to focus on himself.

"Okay, one of the kids has gone to school. The other one's taking a nap. There's a break in our program," he said. "It's like, right, it's either for workout, take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, maybe meditate."

He also told Serena that the "me time" needs to be a habit that's just as much a part of the daily routine as brushing your teeth.

Serena responded with a smile: "I got a little work to do."