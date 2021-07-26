Prince Harry returned to the U.K. in May for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral and this summer to unveil a statue dedicated to his mother, Princess Diana, on July 1

Prince Harry Has a New Reason to Return to London for Work

Prince Harry may have stepped back as a working royal last year, but that doesn't mean he won't have work to do in U.K. in the near future.

BetterUp, the coaching and mental health company Harry recently joined as chief impact officer, is expanding its operations to the Harry's hometown, PEOPLE has confirmed.

"Demand is pulling us into these markets," BetterUp chief executive Alexi Robichaux told the Times of London. According to the paper, Robichaux also said Prince Harry has "provided some helpful insights and tips" regarding BetterUp's U.K. expansion.

When his new job at BetterUp was announced in March, Harry said in a statement that he hoped "to help create impact in people's lives."

Harry, 36, has been open about his struggles with mental health and revealed that he has been using the company's resources for a couple of months, sharing, "I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable."

Harry, Duke of Sussex; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with son Archie in 2019 | Credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Robichaux, who was introduced to Harry last fall through a mutual friend, called the position a "meaningful and meaty role," though Harry has been on paternity leave since he and wife, Meghan Markle welcome their daughter Lilibet Diana in June. Baby Lili is the younger sister to Harry and Meghan's son Archie, 2.