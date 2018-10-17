We Solved Prince Harry’s New Mystery Ring — and It’s Not What It Appears!

Prince Harry has been sporting a new ring on his finger — and it’s not his wedding band!

While he continues to wear his platinum wedding ring on his left hand, Harry recently debuted a mystery black ring on his right hand during his current tour in Australia alongside Meghan Markle.

PEOPLE exclusively confirms that Harry is wearing the Oura Ring — a sleep and activity tracker that identifies various stages of sleep and connects to an app on your smartphone that shares your data.

The titanium ring comes in two different styles and four colors. Harry is wearing the Heritage style in black, which retails for $299.



The smart ring, which is the recipient of the coveted Red Dot Award for its sleek design, is perfect for the royal prince as he embarks on his jet-lag-inducing 16-day tour Down Under.

And the ring will especially come in handy when the royal couple welcomes their first child in the spring (Harry’s brother, Prince William, can tell him all about it those sleepless nights!)

Harry has been known to wear accessories. While his brother William decided not to wear a wedding ring, Harry broke with royal tradition and opted to receive a band on his wedding day. He and Meghan also have matching beaded bracelets that they wore early on in their relationship.