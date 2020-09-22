Meghan Markle also experimented with a new look earlier this summer

Prince Harry Debuts New Hairstyle in Video Message for Charity from His California Home

Prince Harry is trying out a new look.

The Duke of Sussex, who celebrated his 36th birthday earlier this month, recorded a special video message in support of Gurkha Welfare Trust and Oxfam GB's virtual Trailwalker Relay 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The famous redhead shot the video from his new home in Santa Barbara and debuted a fresh haircut for the occasion, with shorter strands on the side and some spikes in the front for a polished look. The new style pairs perfectly with his ginger beard, which Harry has been sporting for several years.

Prince Harry spoke for nearly two minutes about the Trailwalker Relay, an event that raises money to help end poverty around the world. He recounted his "special connection to Gurkhas and Nepal," including his 2015 visit to Nepal following a devastating earthquake.

Image zoom Prince Harry Trailwalker UK/Instagram

"Buildings, temples, homes and entire villages had been completely demolished," he said. "It was clear despite everything the Nepalese faced, their spirit and resilience never weakened there was a clear sense of care and compassion for each other."

Image zoom Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage; Trailwalker UK/Instagram

Harry continued, "With COVID-19, the world is being pitted against a new challenge. One that is devastating and destructive in its own right and I am heartened to see that once again, the Nepalese spirit is unwavering."

Prince Harry isn't the only one to experiment with his look recently — wife Meghan Markle rocked extra-long locks with face-framing layers in July, when she gave the virtual keynote speech at the virtual 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty; Girl Up/Youtube

Prince Harry and Meghan, 39, moved to California in mid-March to start their new lives after leaving their roles as senior working members of the royal family.

Since making their move to the U.S., the couple has volunteered for several community service efforts, including delivering meals for Project Angel Food and handing out school supplies for Baby2Baby.

"What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It’s just beautiful,” Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, told PEOPLE. “There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them."

Image zoom Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The family of three has been settling into their new home since July. The nine-bedroom mansion, purchased for a reported $14 million, also has a bonus perk for their 1-year-old son: a play area.

"Archie is really happy, and he has space to run free," a source told PEOPLE. "The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time."