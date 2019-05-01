Prince Harry's Next Trip Just Revealed a Major Hint About Meghan Markle's Due Date!

Royal baby watch is officially on!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s first child is set to arrive any day – and Buckingham Palace just announced that the Duke of Sussex will visit the Netherlands on Wednesday, May 8, and Thursday, May 9 – just one week from now. That likely means that the royal couple will welcome Baby Sussex within the next few days.

Harry will undertake an official engagement in Amsterdam before traveling to The Hague, where he will officially launch the one year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games being held there.

Royal fans already suspected that the newest member of the family would arrive before the second week of May, as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, previously announced that they will visit Germany on May 7 for a three-day tour. Since Charles and Camilla are expected to be nearby when Meghan and Prince Harry’s first child is born, it was assumed that Baby Sussex would be born prior to their departure.

It’s almost fitting that Meghan’s pregnancy will end with an Invictus Games event. After all, the couple announced their exciting baby news just ahead of their October tour of Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand – and a major reason for the trip was the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney. And they made their debut as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

Even though Meghan previously said the baby was due in late April, Prince Harry has continued to appear for royal engagements in recent weeks including this past weekend’s London Marathon, Easter church and Anzac Day services. However, they have all been surprise appearances, as the royal was not announced to attend just in case his child had already arrived.