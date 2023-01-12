Prince Harry's Next Netflix Series on His Invictus Games Is Coming to Screens This Summer

Heart of Invictus will follow service personnel athletes as they prepare to compete at the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games

Published on January 12, 2023
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets with the Wheelchair Basketball Team Ukraine during day six of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 21, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Prince Harry with Team Ukraine.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's next Netflix project is hitting the streaming service this summer.

Netflix announced on Thursday that Heart of Invictus, a series following competitors as they prepare for Prince Harry's Invictus Games, will air in the summer of 2023.

"This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe — all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses — on their road to competing at the Invictus Games," the streaming service wrote on Twitter in a thread announcing several sports-related programs. The caption accompanied a photo of the Duke of Sussex shaking hands with an athlete.

The show will follow competitors in the 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, which was delayed until April 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cameras were seen following Meghan and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games this past spring.

It also comes ahead of the competition for service personnel and veteran coming to Düsseldorf, Germany, in September 2023. The 2023 Invictus Games will be the sixth time that the event has taken place, following games in London (2014), Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017), Sydney (2018) and The Hague (2022). In 2025, the Invictus Games will return to North America and take place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.

In April 2021, the Invictus Games Foundation announced the Netflix docuseries about the epic event was in the works through Archewell Productions. Oscar-winning British director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara were announced at the helm.

Speaking to PEOPLE at The Hague in April 2022, Harry exclusively revealed how the Invictus Games has inspired him since he first created it as a way of bringing together wounded veterans in a spirit of friendly competition. The adaptive sports competition takes its motto "I am" from the famous William Ernest Henley poem, which includes the lines, "I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul." For Harry, "the poem is a reminder that you have the power to take control of your life," he told PEOPLE.

Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020. At the time, The New York Times reported that the couple's production hub, later named Archewell Productions, would exclusively create documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming for the platform.

Meghan and Harry Invictus Games
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

Harry & Meghan, the couple's docuseries, premiered on Netflix in December and made history as the streaming service's biggest documentary debut ever. In the show, the couple detailed their love story as well as their time as working members of the royal family — and why they decided to step down from their royal roles to create a new life in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also served as executive producers on Live to Lead, a Netflix documentary series that premiered on Dec. 31. The series saw leaders and activists "reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility [and] hope." It featured interviews with the late U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, social justice attorney and advocate Bryan Stevenson, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, South Africa's national rugby union team captain and campaigner Siya Kolisi, feminist activist Gloria Steinem and anti-apartheid activist and former Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa Albie Sachs.

Appearing in the trailer, Prince Harry said, "This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived.' " Meghan continued, "It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

