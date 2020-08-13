Prince Harry Is Making His Netflix Debut This Month Celebrating a Cause Close to His Heart

Prince Harry is coming to Netflix!

The Duke of Sussex, 35, participated in a new Netflix documentary called Rising Phoenix about the Paralympic Games. In the official trailer released Thursday ahead of the August 26 release, Harry appears sitting on a green couch in an empty room for his interview.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There isn’t anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest places than sport," he says in the clip.

"The Duke is proud to have been one of the people contributed to this film, which is a unique and powerful documentary that hopes to change the way people view disability — and tell the incredible story of the Paralympics," a spokesperson for Harry said.

"Featuring Paralympians from across the world, Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games," according to Tokyo 2020's organizing committee. "From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, along the way sparking a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity and human potential."

The documentary was planned to coincide with the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, delayed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Athletes featured in the film include Bebe Vio (Italy), Ellie Cole (Australia), Jean-Baptiste Alaize (France), Matt Stutzman (USA), Jonnie Peacock (UK), Cui Zhe (China), Ryley Batt (Australia), Ntando Mahlangu (South Africa) and Tatyana McFadden (USA).

Image zoom Prince Harry Chris Jackson Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry's Invictus Games held their first event in 2014, bringing together wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans for competition. The Invictus Games are so special to Harry, who served in the Army for more than 10 years, that just days after welcoming son Archie in 2019, he traveled to the Netherlands to kick off the official countdown to the 2020 Games (though the event was later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic).

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!