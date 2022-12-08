Prince Harry Says Wearing Nazi Costume at Age 20 Was 'One of the Biggest Mistakes of My Life'

"All I wanted to do was make it right," Prince Harry says in his new Netflix docuseries of how he felt after backlash for wearing a Nazi uniform as a costume in 2005

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 09:04 AM
Prince Harry
Prince Harry. Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Harry is expressing deep remorse over wearing a Nazi uniform to a 2005 costume party.

The Duke of Sussex opens up about the incident in the new Harry & Meghan docuseries, which premiered Thursday morning on Netflix and sees Harry and wife Meghan Markle tell their story in their own words.

Calling the decision "one of the biggest mistakes of my life," Harry, who was 20 at the time, went on to say he "felt so ashamed afterwards."

"All I wanted to do was make it right," he added.

And while he "could've just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes over and over again," Harry, now 38, "learnt from" the experience.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>
Prince Harry Wears a Nazi Costume in 2005. Stephen Chernin/Getty

"I sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London, which had a profound impact on me," he recalled on the series. "I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor."

The royal also addressed the idea of "unconscious bias" in his family, noting that while "it's actually no one's fault," that doesn't absolve one of responsibility.

"Once it's been pointed out or identified within yourself you then need to make it right," he said. "It's education, it's awareness and it's a constant work in progress for everyone ― including me."

Harry was photographed wearing a Nazi soldier's uniform with a red-and-black swastika armband and an army shirt while clutching a drink at a friend's costume party on Jan. 8, 2005.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Release Date Revealed: "We Know the Full Truth"

The incident occurred just two weeks before the 60th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

After the incident, Harry apologized in a statement, saying, "I am very sorry if I caused any offense or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume and I apologize."

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said at the time that it was "pleased that [Harry has] apologized for … his ill-judged actions."

"We would now want to concentrate on ensuring that everyone understands the evils and enormity of the Holocaust, and the resonance of the swastika, not only to the Jewish community, but to all in the United Kingdom affected by the Second World War against the Nazis," the group added.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared previously unseen photographs as they partied with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Halloween in their new Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Never-Before-Seen Pics of Final 'Fun Grenade' Before Romance Went Public
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (C) walks with his mother Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Royal Family, Palace Not Approached for Comment on Meghan and Harry's Netflix Series, Dispute Disclaimer
Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Meghan Markle Says She Thought Harry Was 'Joking' About Curtsying to the Queen in Netflix Series
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Says She Learned Reality of Royal Life After Hug with Kate Middleton and Prince William
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Open Up About 'Living in a Tent for Five Days' at Start of Romance
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Archie and Lilibet Share Sweet Moments with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Netflix Docuseries
Diana Princess Of Wales & Prince Harry
Prince Harry Talks About His Mother Princess Diana in Netflix Docuseries with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal They Met Via Instagram in Netflix Docuseries
Harry & Meghan Official Teaser
Meghan Markle Gets Emotional in Netflix Docuseries: 'I Don't Know What to Say Anymore'
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, speaks to guests during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in London on December 6, 2022. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton's Latest Tiara Wear Came with a Royal First — for Her Hair!
Prince Harry Pearl Harbor
Prince Harry Salutes Navy Servicemen in New Photos from Surprise Pearl Harbor Visit on Veterans Day
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Kate Middleton Is 'Very Proud' of Prince William's Work on the Earthshot Prize
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Megan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala
Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Podcast Wins People's Choice Award: 'It Has Been Such a Labor of Love'
Princess Diana, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana's Dazzling Aquamarine Ring to Accept Humanitarian Award
Prince William, Prince of Wales smiles at rehearsals for the Earthshot Awards at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Prince William to PEOPLE: 'The Future of Our Planet Hangs in the Balance'
Earthshot Prize winners - The Indigenous Women of The Great Barrier Reef
From Oman to Kenya, Meet Prince William's Earthshot Prize Winners