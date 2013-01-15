Prince Harry Named Most Eligible Bachelor by Town & Country Magazine

While Prince Harry may not be no. 1 in line for the throne, the young royal has been named the top bachelor of 2013.

Prince Harry, 28, beat out 39 famous faces – including George Clooney and Taylor Swift‘s summer romance, Conor Kennedy – to be named Town & Country‘s most eligible bachelor.

Despite his bouts of scandalous behavior, the magazine says it’s all part of the uncle-to-be‘s charm.

“He’s the wild-card royal, the naughty one, the one who goes out with rah women, hangs out with a fast crowd, downs too many drinks, and goes home at the wrong moment. That’s why we all like him best,” Town & Country says. “Harry might not possess a towering intellect – he was a lackadaisical student at Eton, and he skipped university to go to Sandhurst, the English equivalent of West Point – but he is cooler and more appealing than his older brother, sweet as William undoubtedly is.”

The ginger is in good company on the list which also includes fellow royals Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and Prince Amedeo of Belgium.