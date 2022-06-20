The two pals and polo teammates shared their message on Instagram

Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras Send Father's Day Wishes 'to All the Padres from the Padres'

Nacho Figueras (left) and Prince Harry in an image shared by Figueras on Instagram on June 19.

Happy Father’s Day to all the padres from the padres of the #lospadrespoloteam

Happy Father’s Day to all the padres from the padres of the #lospadrespoloteam

Prince Harry sent his Father's Day best from the polo field.

On Sunday the Duke of Sussex appeared in an Instagram post alongside his friend Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, who is also his teammate on the Los Padres polo team.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Father's Day to all the padres from the padres of the #lospadrespoloteam" Figueras captioned the photo, with the two dads smiling from the sidelines. Figueras has previously explained that "the name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers."

Harry, 37, plays regularly at Santa Barbara Polo Club, which isn't far from the home in Montecito, California, that he shares with wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1.

Santa Barbara, CA - Meghan Markle watches her husband, Prince Harry, at this latest polo game. The royal played for Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Harry’s side is taking on Folded Hills. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Credit: BACKGRID

Harry spent some of Father's Day weekend being cheered on by his No. 1 fan, Meghan, 40. But Nacho and Harry were not on the winning side in the match on Friday, meaning Los Padres didn't qualify for the final.

Harry's polo playing has brought a "cool vibe" to the club, an observer at the club has told PEOPLE.

"Prince Harry looks so comfortable and happy on the polo field, and everyone treats him like he is just one of the guys!" the observer said.

Santa Barbara, CA - Los Angeles, CA - Meghan Markle hangs out with the Polo WAGS as she enjoys a cold drink and watches Prince Harry play Polo. Pictured: Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Meghan Markle attending Prince Harry's polo match on June 17 in Santa Barbara, Calif. | Credit: BACKGRID

Harry has had much to celebrate recently, including daughter Lilibet Diana's first birthday on June 4, which he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex marked with a party in the back garden of their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, at Windsor. The Sussexes also celebrated Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee during their U.K. stay.

Earlier this month, the couple proudly released a photo of Lilibet taken as she sat sweetly on the lawn of Frogmore Cottage.