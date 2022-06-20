Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras Send Father's Day Wishes 'to All the Padres from the Padres'
Prince Harry sent his Father's Day best from the polo field.
On Sunday the Duke of Sussex appeared in an Instagram post alongside his friend Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, who is also his teammate on the Los Padres polo team.
"Happy Father's Day to all the padres from the padres of the #lospadrespoloteam" Figueras captioned the photo, with the two dads smiling from the sidelines. Figueras has previously explained that "the name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers."
Harry, 37, plays regularly at Santa Barbara Polo Club, which isn't far from the home in Montecito, California, that he shares with wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1.
Harry spent some of Father's Day weekend being cheered on by his No. 1 fan, Meghan, 40. But Nacho and Harry were not on the winning side in the match on Friday, meaning Los Padres didn't qualify for the final.
Harry's polo playing has brought a "cool vibe" to the club, an observer at the club has told PEOPLE.
"Prince Harry looks so comfortable and happy on the polo field, and everyone treats him like he is just one of the guys!" the observer said.
Harry has had much to celebrate recently, including daughter Lilibet Diana's first birthday on June 4, which he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex marked with a party in the back garden of their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, at Windsor. The Sussexes also celebrated Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee during their U.K. stay.
Earlier this month, the couple proudly released a photo of Lilibet taken as she sat sweetly on the lawn of Frogmore Cottage.
Harry's Father's Day wishes followed those of his brother Prince William, grandmother Queen Elizabeth and father Prince Charles (who included a shot of William and Harry as boys in Balmoral, Scotland).