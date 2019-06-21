Prince Harry Says ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ as He Heads to London Series MLB Game

Prince Harry is off to the ball game!

The new father to baby Archie will head out to a Major League Baseball (MLB) game as the American franchise comes to London.

On Friday it was announced that Harry, 34, will attend a classic rival match-up as the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees for the MLB London Series next weekend.

The royal dad is expected at the series’ first game, which is scheduled to take place at London’s former Olympic stadium on June 29. The game will help benefit Harry’s own Invictus Games for wounded warriors. MLB has chosen Harry’s Paralympic-style organization, which was founded by the Duke of Sussex in 2014, as the official charity partner for the series.

Harry is set to kick off the evening by meeting with each team in their clubhouses before attending a reception honoring former Invictus Games competitors from both the U.K. and U.S.

Following the reception, the world will get to see whether the prince has a solid pitching arm as he throws out the first pitch along with fellow Invictus Games competitors.

Though Harry’s baseball skills are unproven, the prince is always game to play sports for a good cause.

Last month the new dad left his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son behind as traveled to Italy to play polo for his African kids’ charity, Sentebale.

Harry teamed up with professional polo pal Nacho Figueras — who was a guest at Harry and Meghan’s wedding last May — for the charity match. The splashy event raises funds and awareness of the charity’s work supporting the mental health and wellbeing of young people whose lives have been affected by HIV in southern Africa.

Harry set up Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and has now widened its work from out of the mountain kingdom to neighboring Botswana. The charity says that despite great progress made worldwide in combatting the AIDS epidemic, HIV remains one of the leading causes of death for adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa, where three out of four new HIV infections among 15–19-year-olds are among young women. Stigma is a major factor preventing youth from knowing their HIV status and accessing lifesaving treatment and care.

This month, the prince’s Invictus Games MLB event will mark the first time that Major League Baseball hosts two regular season games in Europe.