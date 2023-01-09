Prince Harry Tells Michael Strahan of Royal Family 'Soap Opera:' 'There's a Lot of Soap'

"For a lot of people, that's entertaining . . . And I think there's a lot of people who consume this stuff as if it's news, when it's not," he told Strahan in an ABC News interview

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 10:14 PM
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Isla Phillips stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Harry and Michael Strahan is opening up further in a new interview for Spare, Harry's long-awaited memoir out tomorrow.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, spoke to Strahan for an ABC News special that aired Monday night. Unpacking media scrutiny of the royals and Harry in particular, the Good Morning America coanchor asked, "Do you think that the press de-humanized you?"

"Yes, 100 percent," Prince Harry replied.

"So many people will say, 'Well, he's a royal. He's supposed to be able to handle it. You belong to the people,' " Strahan said.

"I think there's been so many years of widespread propaganda and misrepresentation," Harry replied. "There are some people, especially in the U.K., who've been led to believe that because you are a member of the royal family, somehow, everyone owns you, or has a stake in you, and that's a message that's being purely pushed out by the British tabloids. And it creates real problems within that family and that relationship."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">prince harry</a>
David Cheskin - PA Images/PA Images via Getty

"And the only person, the only people, the only organization that really benefits from it is the tabloids themselves… but at the heart of this is a family," he added.

"It's a soap opera," Stahan suggested.

"Yes," Harry agreed, "There's a lot of soap in there," he added, as the two men laughed. "A lot of soap in there!" Strahan exclaimed. Harry interjected, "But you know, for a lot of people, that's entertaining. In numerous parts of the world, news has become entertainment. And I think there's a lot of people who consume this stuff as if it's news, when it's not."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

On the treatment his wife Meghan Markle faced when entering the royal family, he reflected, "It was really interesting for me to see the royal correspondents write about my girlfriend with the same techniques that they've written about previous women marrying into, or in relationships with, members of my family. And they're coming in with almost a blank slate, and it gives the British press an opportunity to cast them in a particular role."

"And when Meghan came into the fold, they tried to do that as well. But she was coming into a relationship with me in her mid-thirties. She had a very public career in which millions of people knew who she was, because they'd been following her," Harry said of his spouse, who shot to stardom on Suits. "But this time, fans and people that knew Meghan were pushing back and saying, 'That's categorically false, you can't say that, based on the fact that we know who she is.' "

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> is sitting for an interview with Michael Strahan on ABC News Live

Prince Harry seemed to be at ease with the former NFL player in an interview snippet shared to social media earlier in the day. In a promotional clip for "Prince Harry: In His Own Words" that ABC News posted on Twitter, the men seemed relaxed during a chat behind the scenes, before the camera panned to their sit-down and showed Strahan smoothly introducing a heavier question.

"Maybe it's a difficult question to ask, or for you to answer," the GMA coanchor began, before Harry interjected with a bit of a grin, "I'm sure you're going to ask it anyway."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> book
The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

"I'm gonna ask anyway, I have to," Strahan replied with a smile.

Prince Harry's latest revelations were divided into two interviews that aired on ABC Monday. In the first portion released on Good Morning America this morning, Prince Harry spoke about why Queen Camilla's media dealings made her "dangerous" as she entered into the royal family, what his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II thought of his and Meghan's decision to step back from their royal roles, and how his wife joining the royal family was an "enormous missed opportunity" for greater representation in the royal family.

