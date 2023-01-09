Prince Harry Tells Michael Strahan of Royal Family 'Soap Opera:' 'There's a Lot of Soap'

Prince Harry and Michael Strahan is opening up further in a new interview for Spare, Harry's long-awaited memoir out tomorrow.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, spoke to Strahan for an ABC News special that aired Monday night. Unpacking media scrutiny of the royals and Harry in particular, the Good Morning America coanchor asked, "Do you think that the press de-humanized you?"

"Yes, 100 percent," Prince Harry replied.

"So many people will say, 'Well, he's a royal. He's supposed to be able to handle it. You belong to the people,' " Strahan said.

"I think there's been so many years of widespread propaganda and misrepresentation," Harry replied. "There are some people, especially in the U.K., who've been led to believe that because you are a member of the royal family, somehow, everyone owns you, or has a stake in you, and that's a message that's being purely pushed out by the British tabloids. And it creates real problems within that family and that relationship."

"And the only person, the only people, the only organization that really benefits from it is the tabloids themselves… but at the heart of this is a family," he added.

"It's a soap opera," Stahan suggested.

"Yes," Harry agreed, "There's a lot of soap in there," he added, as the two men laughed. "A lot of soap in there!" Strahan exclaimed. Harry interjected, "But you know, for a lot of people, that's entertaining. In numerous parts of the world, news has become entertainment. And I think there's a lot of people who consume this stuff as if it's news, when it's not."

On the treatment his wife Meghan Markle faced when entering the royal family, he reflected, "It was really interesting for me to see the royal correspondents write about my girlfriend with the same techniques that they've written about previous women marrying into, or in relationships with, members of my family. And they're coming in with almost a blank slate, and it gives the British press an opportunity to cast them in a particular role."

"And when Meghan came into the fold, they tried to do that as well. But she was coming into a relationship with me in her mid-thirties. She had a very public career in which millions of people knew who she was, because they'd been following her," Harry said of his spouse, who shot to stardom on Suits. "But this time, fans and people that knew Meghan were pushing back and saying, 'That's categorically false, you can't say that, based on the fact that we know who she is.' "

Prince Harry seemed to be at ease with the former NFL player in an interview snippet shared to social media earlier in the day. In a promotional clip for "Prince Harry: In His Own Words" that ABC News posted on Twitter, the men seemed relaxed during a chat behind the scenes, before the camera panned to their sit-down and showed Strahan smoothly introducing a heavier question.

"Maybe it's a difficult question to ask, or for you to answer," the GMA coanchor began, before Harry interjected with a bit of a grin, "I'm sure you're going to ask it anyway."

"I'm gonna ask anyway, I have to," Strahan replied with a smile.

Prince Harry's latest revelations were divided into two interviews that aired on ABC Monday. In the first portion released on Good Morning America this morning, Prince Harry spoke about why Queen Camilla's media dealings made her "dangerous" as she entered into the royal family, what his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II thought of his and Meghan's decision to step back from their royal roles, and how his wife joining the royal family was an "enormous missed opportunity" for greater representation in the royal family.