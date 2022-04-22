Prince Harry Says He Prioritizes His Mental Health by Avoiding 'Toxic Parts of the Online World'

"As a veteran of conflict, but also simply as a human, I take care of what my mind ingests," the Duke of Sussex says

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is seen prior to the Wheelchair Basketball Finals match between Team Netherlands and Team US

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is seen prior to the Wheelchair Basketball Finals match between Team Netherlands and Team US

Prince Harry is opening up about how he protects his mental health.

The Duke of Sussex, who has spent the past week cheering on service personnel and veterans at the Invictus Games in The Hague, tells PEOPLE in this week's exclusive cover story that he remains mindful of what information he consumes — especially amid times of conflict.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"For much of my life, I have been in the fortunate position of being able to help others," Harry, 37, says. "As a veteran of conflict, but also simply as a human, I take care of what my mind ingests. Like a digital diet. Cutting out the toxic parts of the online world and the way stories are put in front of us, baiting us, is one way I prioritize my well-being."

The father of two adds, "I also make sure to talk to people, directly, one to one, about what they're going through, and try to learn from their experiences and understanding of the world."

Prince Harry Cover Rollout

Many of the athletes have credited the Invictus Games with saving their lives by giving them a community that understands and supports them.

"Every time I hear that it goes straight to my core," Prince Harry says. "I really feel it. I feel it with every hug I get from the competitors themselves or their family members. I feel it when they share with me what it means to see their husband, father, wife or mother simply smile again. Sport is the mechanism. Purpose is the potion. Mindset is the medicine."

He continues, "Many of these families have been to the darkest places imaginable. While each story is different and unique, the lessons are more relatable to all of us than they might seem. I am proud to watch their recoveries, but even prouder of their service to others. I believe their presence and resilience is quite literally saving more lives than we'll ever know or hear about."

Invictus Games Prince Harry | Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

In 2018, the Duke of Sussex spoke candidly about his experience and the importance of mental health to a crowd of thousands gathered at the closing ceremony at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia.

"By simply being here and fighting back from some of the darkest experiences known to anyone, you have become role models for everyone at home or in the stands who might be struggling with their emotions or with a mental illness," he said. "You are showing it's okay not to be okay. And most importantly, you are showing us all that it's okay to ask for help."

To conclude, he referred to himself as someone who has faced such challenges.