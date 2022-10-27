'Spare': Inside the Heavy Meaning of Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir Title

The Duke of Sussex's long-awaited memoir is set for global release on Jan. 10, 2023

By
Published on October 27, 2022 02:17 PM

Much can be read into the title of Prince Harry's new book.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, is set to reflect on grief, love and healing in his upcoming memoir Spare, whose title and publication date publisher Penguin Random House confirmed Thursday morning. "Spare" is undeniably derived from "the heir and the spare" adage, pointing to different destinies that have separated Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William since birth. Before William welcomed three children with wife Kate Middleton, his younger brother followed him in the line of succession to the throne.

Though the press release from the publisher did not mention that the text will cover Harry's relationship today with the new Prince of Wales or the rest of the royal family, the memoir will likely explore that dynamic. Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton recently told PEOPLE that the late Princess of Wales would have been heartbroken to see how her sons have drifted apart.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George's Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Justin Setterfield/Getty

"She said to me more than once that Harry was William's backup, his wingman. She said she'd had two boys for a reason — the younger one was there to help the older one. She would be grievously hurt to see how it's turned out between them," Morton said.

"It doesn't seem to be anyone of stature — the only person is surely the Queen — to step in. They need a mutual friend to kind of start a diplomatic channel," he added referencing the grandmother of the two princes, who died in September at age 96.

Diana Princess Of Wales & <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>
Princess Diana and Prince Harry. Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

The author's comments follow sentiments expressed by Harry himself. In a 2016 interview with The Sunday Times, the prince spoke about the ambiguity that surrounds the duties of the future sovereign's younger sibling and feeling anxious about how things will change once Prince George comes of age.

"I'm in this privileged position, and I will use it for as long as I can, or until I become boring, or until George ends up becoming more interesting," he told the U.K. paper.

"There's nothing worse than going through a period in your life where you're making a massive difference and then suddenly, for whatever reason it is — whether it's media or the public perception of you — you drop off. You want to make a difference, but no one's listening to you," he added.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, the Patron of the Rugby Football League hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace
Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In Spare, Harry will tell his story in 416 pages of "raw, unflinching honesty," Penguin Random House said in a statement, adding that the text is "a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

Its cover is a close-up portrait of the Duke of Sussex's face, softly lit from behind.

"For Harry, this is his story at last," the publishers said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> book
The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'. Credit: PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

The publisher went on to note that Spare takes "readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror."

"As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on," Penguin Random House said.

Spare is set for global release on Jan. 10, 2023.

