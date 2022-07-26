Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the Duke of Sussex said of his memoir

Everything to Know About Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir: 'I'm Writing This Not as the Prince'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the swimming competition during day four of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 19, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.

Prince Harry's forthcoming memoir promises to be an "intimate" and "heartfelt" look into the "experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him."

In July 2021, Penguin Random House announced that the Duke of Sussex was putting his life story — which will cover his childhood in the public eye and his military duty in Afghanistan to becoming a husband to Meghan Markle and father to son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1 — into a book.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Prince Harry, 37, said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

He continued, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

When is Prince Harry's book coming out?

Penguin Random House initially announced that Harry's memoir would be released in late 2022, and it's still tentatively scheduled to hit shelves before the end of this year. Although no specific date has been announced, it's believed that the book will be available in time for the holiday season.

A source recently told The Sun, "The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes. It's done and out of Harry's hands. The publishing date has been pushed back once, but it is on track for the end of the year."

How much money will Prince Harry make from his memoir?

Proceeds from the book and audiobook are expected to be donated to charity.

During a surprise appearance at an August 2021 polo match benefiting Sentebale in Aspen, Colorado, the Duke of Sussex announced that he has committed $1.5 million of the proceeds from his forthcoming memoir to the charity.

"This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations, and I'm grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it," he said in a statement.

Harry co-founded Sentebale in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children affected by HIV in Africa.

Did the royal family know about Prince Harry's book?

While Prince Harry did not have to ask his grandmother Queen Elizabeth for permission to write his memoir, he did give the royal family a heads-up.

Harry spoke privately with the royal family regarding the book's publication, a spokesperson told PEOPLE last year. The spokesperson added that Harry would not be expected to obtain permission from Buckingham Palace for the project.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment, telling PEOPLE at the time: "Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart after the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage,) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attending the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's Jubilee on June 3. | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Have other royals written memoirs?

Prince Harry isn't the first member of the royal family to share his story. Edward, Duke of Windsor — who was Queen Elizabeth's uncle and had been coronated King Edward VIII before abdicating the throne in 1936 so he could marry American Wallis Simpson — produced a ghost-written biography titled A King's Story: The Memoirs of the Duke of Windsor in 1951.

The memoir recalled his royal upbringing and schooling, leading up to falling in love with the American divorcée and ultimately giving up the position as monarch.

Duke of Windsor Edward, Duke of Windsor | Credit: Erika Stone/Getty Images

What will Prince Harry write about in the book?

Harry promised a "firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful." According to his publishers, the book will cover his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father.

"Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story," Penguin Random House said in a statement about the memoir, which is being touted as "the definitive account" of the Duke of Sussex's life.

"Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness. It is for that reason we're excited to publish his honest and moving story," Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, said.

Prince Harry and Meghan relocated their family to the Duchess of Sussex's home state of California in 2020 after stepping back from their roles as working royals. Since then, there have been tensions between the couple and members of the royal family. Meghan and Prince Harry spoke about these issues during a March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they revealed there were "concerns and conversations" about what Archie's skin color would be before he was born as well as claims that Meghan didn't receive the mental health help she needed when she was feeling suicidal. In the same interview, Harry said that father Prince Charles had "stopped taking my calls."

Buckingham Palace responded to the interview with a statement: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. together in April to visit the Queen en route to Harry's Invictus Games in the Netherlands. They returned in June to participate in the monarch's Platinum Jubilee weekend, attending Trooping the Colour and a service of thanksgiving.