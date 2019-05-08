Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Son Archie Harrison Made Debut in Royal-Approved British Blanket Brand

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s baby boy, Archie Harrison made his debut to the world, he was adorably honoring a royal tradition, going back 70 years.

Wearing a merino wool blanket by the British knitwear maker G.H.Hurt & Son, who have been supplying baby shawls to the royal family since Queen Elizabeth welcomed Prince Charles in 1948, he also followed in the fashionable footsteps of his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who all made their debuts in the same brand.

“The staff here are over the moon,” Richard Taylor, director at G.H.Hurt & Son tells PEOPLE, adding: “We thought Harry and Meghan might do something slightly different because their modus operandi has been to do new things so I think it’s really nice that they are also keeping some family traditions as well.”

Founded in 1912, the family-owned business combines traditional lace knitting methods coupled with modern manufacturing to create designs for babies, women and men.

They were the brand of choice for the Queen (she bought 20 of their soft wool blankets for a newborn Charles) and since then their designs have been wrapped around many a royal newborn, including Prince Harry himself and Prince William.

Their latest royal customer, 2-day-old Archie was bundled up in the arms of his father at Wednesday’s photocall, wearing their Ivory White Leaves and Flowers Shawl which retails for $172, takes three days to produce and is crafted by eight people.

“This one takes us the longest to make because it’s actually two pieces of shawl knitted together and the shell edge makes it very unique,” explains Taylor, whose wife Gillian Taylor designs the shawls.

“It’s very thick and sumptuous yet light and airy because it is knitted lace.”

The newest royal also wore a Cashmere Baby hat, which is part of a set that includes mittens. It was also designed by G.H.Hurt & Son and retails for $115.

While Taylor says he has no idea if it was Harry or Meghan who personally bought the knitted pieces, he is eternally grateful for their support.

“I can’t tell you how amazing it is from the point of view of a small business like us – it gives us the platform to promote what is a very traditional, artisan craft and something we have enjoyed doing for over 100 years!”