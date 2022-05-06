Prince Andrew is also be excluded from the appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Appear on Palace Balcony During the Queen's Jubilee

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been excluded from the lineup because they're not working members of the royal family, a palace source said on Friday.

Harry's uncle Prince Andrew, who is no longer a working royal following his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, will also not be included on the balcony for Trooping the Colour, which marks the Queen's official birthday each year.

"After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen," a Buckingham Palace spokesman says.

Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips and Autumn Phillips Trooping The Colour 2019 | Credit: James Devaney/Getty Images

The birthday parade, which will take place on June 2, kicks off a long weekend of commemorations for the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, have been invited to the weekend of celebrations and may appear at another event, such as the Service of Thanksgiving on June 3. Traditionally, members of the extended family have attended the Thanksgiving Service at the Jubilees — most recently of 10 and 20 years ago.

Camilla and Prince William and Prince Harry Camilla, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince William | Credit: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty

Harry and his wife Meghan stopped in the U.K. for a visit with the monarch at Windsor Castle in April as the couple made their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

"It was great, it was really nice to see her. To see her in an element of privacy was nice," Harry said.

The family members who will appear on the palace balcony during Trooping the Colour will be the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The Queen's cousins, the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will also be in attendance.

William and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are expected to be there along with Edward and Sophie's kids, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn. Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence may also appear as he's a frequent supporter of his wife during her public duties.

The palace would not say which other events the Queen will be attending, though the service at St. Paul's Cathedral on the June 3 is something she is hoping to attend.

"Her Majesty is looking forward to the weekend and will be taking part in the celebrations but her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer to the time or even on the day itself," a palace source says.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

There are several days of events, including a pop concert at the palace on June 3 and the Derby horse race. The long weekend ends with a special parade through central London on Sunday, June 5.