Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Revealed a Big Detail About Their Wedding Service

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding just a week away, Kensington Palace has announced that Bishop Michael Bruce Curry — from Chicago, Illinois — will give the address at their wedding on May 19.

“The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness,” Bishop Curry said in a statement. “And so we celebrate and pray for them today.”

The 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, who is also Chief Pastor and serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Domestic and Foreign Missionary Society and chair of the Executive Council of The Episcopal Church, will travel to Windsor to participate in Harry and Meghan’s wedding service at St. George’s Chapel.

Bishop Michael Bruce Curry Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

Bishop Curry gained notoriety outside of the Episcopal Church with his acclaimed 2012 General Convention address, in which he talked about the world’s need for some “crazy Christians.”

He parlayed that into a best-selling book, Crazy Christians: A Call to Follow Jesus.

“What the Church needs, what this world needs, are some Christians who are as crazy as the Lord,” he wrote. “Crazy enough to love like Jesus, to give like Jesus, to forgive like Jesus, to do justice, love mercy, walk humbly with God —like Jesus. Crazy enough to dare to change the world.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The United States Episcopal Church was born from the Scottish Episcopal Church and the Church of England — the latter being the Mother Church of the Anglican Communion. Meghan’s father, Thomas, is Episcopalian.

A royal source told PEOPLE the couple and the Archbishop discussed a number of possibilities for a preacher.

Bishop Curry is not personally known to Harry and Meghan, but they felt that given the fact that he is the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church (Anglican Church in the US) as well as being “a wonderful speaker and preacher, it would be highly appropriate for him to be invited to speak,” the insider said.

Besides Bishop Curry, Rt. Revd. David Conner, The Dean of Windsor, and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will also participate in the ceremony.

Revd. Conner will conduct Harry and Meghan’s service, while Rt. Hon. Welby, will officiate the couple’s marriage vows.