Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Official Wedding Portraits Were Just Released!

Picture perfect!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating the end of their royal wedding weekend with the release of their official wedding portraits on Monday.

Taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle after the royal couple’s magical carriage procession, the portraits were shot by fashion photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, who took the couple’s dreamy engagement photos at Frogmore House in Windsor late last year.

The first photo is an epic gathering of the entire royal family (minus 4-week-old Prince Louis, who stayed home at the palace!), the little bridal party and Meghan’s proud mother, Doria Ragland.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge. Middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Her Majesty The Queen, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge, Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte, His Royal Highness Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney. Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt Alexi Lubomirski/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the U.K., Commonwealth, and around the world,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

“Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received.”

Also featured in the photo set is a picture of just Harry and Meghan with their adorable page boys and bridesmaids. Led by the couple’s niece and nephew, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the eight other children include several of Harry and Meghan’s godchildren and children of their friends: Florence van Cutsem, 3; Remi Litt, 6 and her sister Rylan, 7; Ivy Mulroney, 4; Zalie Warren, 2; Jasper Dyer, 6; and twins Brian and John Mulroney, 7.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Brian Mulroney, Miss Remi Litt, Miss Rylan Litt, Master Jasper Dyer, His Royal Highness Prince George, Miss Ivy Mulroney, Master John Mulroney. Front row: Miss Zalie Warren, Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte, Miss Florence van Cutsem Alexi Lubomirski/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The bride and groom themselves posed for a romantic black-and-white photo featuring just the two of them. Taken just moments after they tied the knot, the love and happiness they felt on the day is evident on their smiling faces.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured together on the East Terrace, Windsor Castle. Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace

“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday,” Lubomirski said in a statement. “This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget.”

At the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the official portraits of the couple and the bridal party were taken by Hugo Burnand. Burnand was also on hand to shoot the official pictures for the wedding of Prince Charles to Camilla Parker-Bowles six years earlier.