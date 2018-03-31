Harry and Meghan Just Revealed Their Wedding Flowers — and Their Sweet Plan to Help the Bees!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s floral arrangements at their upcoming wedding will be full of locally-sourced flowers and plants!

The royal couple have chosen floral designer Philippa Craddock to create and design the church flowers for their May 19 nuptials, according to Kensington Palace.

Craddock — whose client list includes Kensington Palace, British Vogue and fashion houses Alexander McQueen and Christian Dior — will be in charge of creating the displays at St. George’s Chapel, where the actual ceremony will be held, and at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, where the Queen will host a luncheon for the newly married couple.

The floral designer, who specializes in utilizing seasonal flowers in her work, will be creating the floral displays mostly using foliage from the gardens and parklands of The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park, according to the palace.

Philippa Craddock

And when possible, Craddock will also be using flowers and plants that are in season and blooming naturally in May, which will include branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves.

While the exact designs have yet to be revealed, according to the press release the arrangements will reflect the natural landscapes from which the flowers, plants and branches were taken from.

“I am excited and honored to have been chosen by Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle to create and design their wedding flowers,” Craddock said in a press release.

Philippa Craddock

“Working with them has been an absolute pleasure. The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun. The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront,” she added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Additionally, according to the press release, the floral designs will include a very sustainable inclusion from the Royal Parks — pollinator-friendly plants, which provide a wonderful habitat for bees.

After the pair tie the knot, Harry and Meghan have arranged for the arrangements to be distributed to various charitable organizations.