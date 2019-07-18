Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s New Foundation Name Revealed After Split from William and Kate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken the next step in establishing their royal foundation — choosing a name for their joint organization.

Taking a cue from their Instagram page — @SussexRoyal — PEOPLE has confirmed that the royal pair has named their organization: Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37 — who recently enjoyed a red carpet date night at the European premiere of The Lion King on Sunday — had previously been part of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s shared foundation, but they two couples started to take “divergent paths” in their charity work and needed to reflect that in different outlets.

The separate foundations, which was described as a “natural progression,” a source previously told PEOPLE, follows the royal couples’ decision in April to separate their joint “court” at Kensington Palace by creating two offices, or households.

Helping Meghan and Harry set up the new organization is Natalie Campbell, who has come over from William and Kate’s Royal Foundation. Still in the preliminary stages — Campbell has come in to help direct the process of organizing and choosing the causes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ foundation will focus on.

The Sun, which first broke the news, reports that the official registration was made at Companies House on July 1 — the day that would have been the 58th birthday of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Currently, Harry and Meghan are planning their first royal tour with their 2-month-old son Archie this fall. The couple will travel to South Africa and Harry will also visit Malawi, Angola and Botswana. The tour is scheduled for mid September.