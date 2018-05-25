What’s Next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? All About Their (International!) Travel Plans

Get your royal passports ready!

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have some exciting trips planned in the coming months.

After postponing their honeymoon to attend their first engagement as a married couple earlier this week, they can resume preparations for their post-wedding getaway.

The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning a honeymoon in Africa, a continent that is special to them both.’ Travel + Leisure previously confirmed that the couple intends to visit Namibia’s Hoanib Valley Camp, a luxury $660 per person, per night camp that is surrounded by towering mountains, sand dunes and huge expanses of desert. It is also home to unique wildlife, which is a major draw for Harry (conservation efforts in Africa are one of the royal’s principle causes).

Harry shared his love of Africa with Meghan last summer with a three-week trip to the continent for Meghan’s birthday. Their vacation included a visit to Botswana, which is also where Harry sourced the center diamond in her three-stone engagement ring.

The couple will also be traveling to Sydney, Australia, in October for the 2018 Invictus Games, Harry’s Paralympic-style competition for wounded veterans.

Meghan, who attended last year’s games in Toronto with Harry, visited with athletes taking part in the U.K. Team Trials for the upcoming games in April. This year, some 400 veterans will compete for 72 spots on the team to participate in the event.

While watching the sitting volleyball trials, the couple met with Michael Mellon, 38, who suffered a rugby injury while playing for the Royal Air Force in 2005, which led to the amputation of his lower left leg.

“We talked a lot about Canada last year and how hot it had been for that time of year and how impressed she was at the level of competition,” the father of three said. “She told me that she had never been to Australia, but was going to this year’s event and was really looking forward to being there with Harry.”

Prince Harry launched the Paralympic-style Invictus Games — for wounded and recovering service members and veterans from around the world— in London in 2014, followed by Orlando in 2016 and Toronto in 2017. The 2018 games kick off October 20 and run through October 27.

The event has a special connection for Harry and Meghan, as they made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017 at the Invictus Games in Toronto. There, they watched a wheelchair tennis match side-by-side (after making their way in holding hands) and sat together at the closing ceremonies.