The royal thank you notes are in the mail!

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for almost two months, there was only one thing left for the couple to do — thank everybody who sent the couple a congratulatory letter or card in honor of their big day.

The Duke and Duchess have already sent out their thank you notes, which are addressed from Kensington Palace, according to Instagram account Royal Letters.

The gorgeous notes come cased in an envelope containing Kensington Palace’s crest, and feature the romantic black-and-white portrait of the couple taken just minutes before their wedding day by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski. The photographer also took the couple’s dreamy engagement photos at Frogmore House in Windsor late last year.

Meghan and Harry’s thoughtful notes also contain a sweet message written on behalf of the couple.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of their Wedding and are so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did,” the message read.

“It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by The Royal Highness who send you their very best wishes,” the message continued.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace

As the pair celebrated the release of their wedding portraits just days after saying “I do,” Kensington Palace released a statement thanking everybody who supported the couple on their happy day.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the U.K., Commonwealth, and around the world,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

“Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge. Middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Her Majesty The Queen, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge, Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte, His Royal Highness Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney. Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt Alexi Lubomirski/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The pair most recently stepped out together on Thursday while attending a reception in London for young people from around the Commonwealth — including a group from those countries they will visit in the fall: Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.