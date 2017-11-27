Prince Harry Says Princess Diana and Meghan Markle Would Have Been 'Thick as Thieves'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept Princess Diana‘s memory alive throughout their relationship — from the diamonds in Meghan’s engagement ring to the special touches in their royal wedding and the charities they rally behind.

When the couple sat down for a joint interview after their engagement last year, they shared how they plan to make sure the legacy of Diana, who died in Paris 21 years ago in the early hours of August 31, remains strong.

Harry says he knows his mom would have loved his bride-to-be.

“They’d be thick as thieves, without question,” he said. “I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, so excited for me. But I think she would have been best friends with Meghan.”

To keep his mother “with us on this crazy journey together,” as Harry said, he proposed with a ring that includes two diamonds from Diana’s personal collection, as well as a stone from Botswana, where the two traveled early in their relationship.

Markle noted that keeping Diana close to their hearts during their engagement is important to her, too.

“Not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us,” she said.

She also explained that she has been able to get to know Diana not just through Harry, but by meeting other people who were close to the late royal, including Diana’s sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Diana’s close friend Julia Samuel, who is one of Prince George’s godparents.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty

“In being able to meet his aunts, and Julia, just different people who were so important to his mom, I’m able to in some way know a part of her through them, and of course through him,” she said.

Harry admitted that in this happy moment, he does feel the loss of his mother a bit more intensely, but both he and Markle feel she’s with them during this exciting time.

“It is days like today when I really miss having her around,” he said. “But with the ring and everything else that’s going on, I’m sure she’s with us, jumping up and down somewhere else.”

And Markle agreed: “She’s with us.”