Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Taking 'Full Lead' of Archewell as President Mandana Dayani Steps Down

"Ms. Dayani is fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends," reads a statement from the Duke & Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 4, 2022 12:41 PM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking "full lead" of their Archewell Foundation, PEOPLE can confirm.

According to a statement from the nonprofit obtained by PEOPLE, Mandana Dayani has stepped down from her position as Archewell president in a "mutually planned" arrangement that will see Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, take "full lead" of their organization.

"Ms. Dayani has been an integral part of Archewell and we are grateful for her passion, commitment and leadership," the couple shared. "Ms. Dayani was brought on during their parental leave to move the company and its projects forward. She has continued to shape its vision and future successfully."

"Her transition was mutually planned, with intent for the Duke and Duchess to now take full lead of their company. There will be no replacement for this position, and Ms. Dayani is fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends," the statement continues.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> attend an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens, Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Harry and Meghan launched Archewell in 2020 shortly after stepping back from their roles as senior working royals. The organization is named for the Greek word meaning "source of action," which also was the basis for their 3½-year-old son Archie Harrison's name.

The couple is also parents to daughter Lilibet Diana, 18 months, named for Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth and mother Princess Diana, respectfully.

Archewell's mission is to "unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change," according to the organization's website.

Their statement about the leadership change comes as Harry and Meghan prepare to release their self-titled docuseries this month on Netflix. The six-episode series will give an intimate look at their life together as they grow their family and their nonprofit, in addition to how they were treated in the royal spotlight.

Meanwhile, Harry's memoir Spare hits shelves on Jan. 10, 2023.

