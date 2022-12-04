Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Taking 'Full Lead' of Archewell as President Mandana Dayani Steps Down "Ms. Dayani is fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends," reads a statement from the Duke & Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 4, 2022 12:41 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking "full lead" of their Archewell Foundation, PEOPLE can confirm. According to a statement from the nonprofit obtained by PEOPLE, Mandana Dayani has stepped down from her position as Archewell president in a "mutually planned" arrangement that will see Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, take "full lead" of their organization. "Ms. Dayani has been an integral part of Archewell and we are grateful for her passion, commitment and leadership," the couple shared. "Ms. Dayani was brought on during their parental leave to move the company and its projects forward. She has continued to shape its vision and future successfully." "Her transition was mutually planned, with intent for the Duke and Duchess to now take full lead of their company. There will be no replacement for this position, and Ms. Dayani is fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends," the statement continues. Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Launch Giving Movement Supporting Women Inspired by Her Podcast Harry and Meghan launched Archewell in 2020 shortly after stepping back from their roles as senior working royals. The organization is named for the Greek word meaning "source of action," which also was the basis for their 3½-year-old son Archie Harrison's name. The couple is also parents to daughter Lilibet Diana, 18 months, named for Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth and mother Princess Diana, respectfully. RELATED VIDEO: Netflix Releases First Trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Docuseries Archewell's mission is to "unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change," according to the organization's website. Their statement about the leadership change comes as Harry and Meghan prepare to release their self-titled docuseries this month on Netflix. The six-episode series will give an intimate look at their life together as they grow their family and their nonprofit, in addition to how they were treated in the royal spotlight. Meanwhile, Harry's memoir Spare hits shelves on Jan. 10, 2023.