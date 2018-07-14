Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Stunned By a 19-Year-Old Fan's Hand-Drawn Portrait of Them

An Irish fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle struck them speechless with a very special gift.

During the royal couple’s tour of Ireland this week, Chloe Mullins, 19, presented the pair with a hand-drawn portrait of their engagement photos.

Mullins shared images of Harry and Meghan’s awestruck faces after she gave them the portrait in a black frame.

“Ya girls artwork going in Kensington Palace Delighted to have gotten to talk to them and have them keep my drawing they’re genuinely so nice!!!,” Mullins wrote on Instagram and Twitter Wednesday.

In a video of the moment Harry and Meghan saw the drawing, Harry told Mullins, “That’s very, very good. Did you draw that? It’s lovely.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

He added, “And you’ve given me more hair,” which caused Meghan to burst into laughter.

They took my drawing😍 he was like “can we have it are you sure?” pic.twitter.com/wNW2UqBuST — Chloe Mullins (@cmullins98) July 11, 2018

Harry and Meghan took Ireland by storm this week in their first royal tour together as a married couple. They were greeted by excited fans everywhere they went, including a cheeky toddler who couldn’t stop touching Meghan’s hair.

Walter Kieran, 3, was immediately captivated by Meghan and even began to touch her face while held in his father’s arms.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement photos Alexi Lubomirski/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Out And About In Dublin

The new royal immediately warmed to Walter and smiled at him as she held his tiny hand. Harry joined in on the fun and gave the little boy a mock scolding by wagging his finger at him.

In another candid moment, Harry let a 4-year-old boy tug at his red beard with the prince playfully grimacing as Meghan stifled a laugh.

Harry then told him, “You might have a beard soon — you never know!”