Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out in Matching Masks in Beverly Hills

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying their time together in sunny Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted on Friday afternoon, walking side by side as they waited for their car from a valet in Beverly Hills. Harry, 35, wore dark blue jeans, a grey polo shirt, navy sneakers and a cap, while Meghan, 38, opted for a linen white dress, straw hat, dark sunglasses, and a dark cross-body bag.

They both wore masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus amid the pandemic. As of July 10, California reported over 300,000 coronavirus cases, in total.

Harry and Meghan relocated to California with their 1-year-old son Archie in March, and the couple is said to be living in Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion.

Last week, Harry shared a glimpse of the greenery outside the couple's Los Angeles home for a special video message that was played at the Opening Ceremony of the AIDS 2020 Conference.

Since departing from their senior royal positions, Harry and Meghan have continued to support their key causes via video messages and calls.

On July 1, the couple joined in on a video conversation about the fight for equality with young leaders from across the world linked to the Queen's Commonwealth Trust in response to the international Black Lives Matter movement, sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

The QCT has held weekly discussions about fairness, justice and equality, and during their video conversation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discussed challenging unconscious bias.

“We can’t deny or ignore the fact that all of us have been educated to see the world differently," Harry said during the conversation. "However, once you start to realize that there is that bias there, then you need to acknowledge it, you need to do the work to become more aware … so that you can help stand up for something that is so wrong and should not be acceptable in our society today.”

He and Meghan then shared their hope for a better future driven by young people and a new generation of leaders. “It’s not just in the big moments, it’s in the quiet moments where racism and unconscious bias lies and thrives," Megan explained. "It makes it confusing for a lot of people to understand the role that they play in that, both passively and actively.”