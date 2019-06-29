Prince Harry Said He and Meghan Markle Had a 'Sleepless Night' with Archie Before Baseball Game

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been all smiles at Saturday’s baseball game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in London, but they were running on no sleep.

Harry, 34, revealed he and his wife pulled an all-nighter trying to put their 7-week-old son Archie to bed the night before the game.

After shaking hands and posing for pictures before Saturday’s game, they attended a reception where they met athletes of the Invictus Games, an organization he founded in 2014 for injured servicemen and women that was a charity partner at Saturday’s London Series.

During the event, the royal couple met Bianca Rainbow-Jones and her 9-month old daughter named Raphaella, who was being a bit fussy. “We talked babies! They said, ‘We’ve just left [the screaming] – we had that about an hour before we came here!’ ” Rainbow-Jones said.

“Harry said they had a sleepless night,” added Rainbow-Jones, who was there to support her husband, Nathan Jones, an Air Force service member.

Meghan, 37, surprised fans by making an unannounced appearance at the first-ever regular season MLB game, which took place just weeks after she welcomed son Archie on May 6.

The new mom opted for a black Stella McCartney dress with a color-coordinated belt for the outing. Wearing a similarly-hued outfit, Harry proudly wore a black Invictus Games polo with a pair of dark pants.

Although the royal parents didn’t bring along their son for the appearance, they did receive adorable outfits for him from both teams, including a Yankees jersey with his name on it.

The couple’s visit to London’s former Olympic stadium came almost nine years after Harry first took place in a baseball game, throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a New York Mets game in 2010.