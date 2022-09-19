Prince Harry and Meghan Sit Beside Prince William and Kate's Family at Queen's Committal Service

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat next to Prince William, Kate Middleton and their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the committal ceremony for Queen Elizabeth.

The service took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday, where Meghan, 41, Harry, 38, Kate, 40, William, 40, George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, sat in the front row of pews on one side of the Queen's coffin. After walking into the chapel in a procession behind the Queen's coffin, Kate and Prince William stood to the side to let Meghan and Prince Harry into the pew first.

As the next two people in the line of succession to the throne, Prince William and Prince George had prominent spots next to each other near the altar.

On the opposite side in the front row sat Prince Edward with his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, along with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Queen Elizabeth 's committal service. BBC America

Directly behind them were King Charles III — in the late Queen's usual spot, with the seat directly in front of him deliberately left empty — beside his wife Queen Camilla, along with sister Princess Anne, brother Prince Andrew and their respective families.

Queen Elizabeth sat in the aforementioned spot for several poignant events during her lifetime, including the 2018 nuptials of Harry and Meghan, Princess Eugenie's wedding later that year and husband Prince Philip's funeral in 2021.

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. BBC America

Following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, where 2,000 people from around the world gathered to pay their respects on the late monarch on Monday morning, a second ceremony was held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle that afternoon.

When the late monarch's coffin reached Windsor from London at about 4 p.m. local time, the Queen's four children — Charles, 73, Anne, 72, Andrew, 62, and Edward, 58 — solemnly followed from the right as it was carried into the church.

Behind them walked William, Harry, the Queen's nephew, David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, and her cousin, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester. The procession was the final of three for Monday's funerary events.

Inside, the royals reassembled to follow the coffin down the aisle of the same chapel where Harry married Meghan in 2018.

It is in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George's Chapel, that the Queen will be laid to rest next to her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021.

Following the committal service, the Queen's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault. The late monarch's burial will be conducted in private by the Dean of Windsor.

The Queen will be surrounded by family once she's buried at St. George's Chapel, on which construction began in 1475 by King Edward IV and was completed more than 50 years later by King Henry VIII.

Her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, are all interred in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.