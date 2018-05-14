Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Stay in Separate Hotels the Night Before Their Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are following the wedding tradition of the groom not seeing the bride before the wedding! And to make sure their paths don’t cross, the couple will stay in separate hotels the night before their royal wedding.

Harry will stay at the Dorchester Collection’s Coworth Park in Windsor. He’ll be joined by his best man and big brother, Prince William.

Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, will stay at Cliveden House Hotel, on the National Trust’s Cliveden Estate in Windsor. The two hotels are about a 30-minute drive (15 miles) from each other.

RELATED: Download PEOPLE’s The Story of Diana for intimate details, interviews with family and friends and exclusive home footage of Prince Harry and Prince William’s late mother

Meghan and her mother will arrive at Cliveden House on Friday evening. And they’ll depart by car from the hotel together on Saturday morning as they make the 25-minute drive to St. George’s Chapel. They will be greeted by Meghan’s dad, Thomas Markle, who will walk his daughter down the aisle to wed Prince Harry.

Yui Mok/PA Wire

Harry’s hotel, Coworth Park, is one of England’s most iconic 5-star country house hotels. The luxury retreat is set on 240 acres of picturesque Berkshire parkland. The estate features an eco-luxury spa with an indoor pool and three restaurants. The rooms have stunning views of the lime grove, meadows and polo fields.

Diana Pearl

Diana Pearl

Meghan’s hotel, Cliveden House, also a 5-star country house hotel, features a luxurious spa, award-winning restaurants set on 376 acres of National Trust land. Each room of the 350-year-old estate is furnished with rare antiques and priceless works of art. The rooms also come complete with their own fireplace, a separate dressing room (perfect for changing into a royal wedding gown!) and an en-suite classic bathroom.

RELATED VIDEO: Harry and Meghan Confirm They Will Uphold a ‘Very Important’ Tradition Involving the Wedding Dress!

In a recent press briefing, the palace confirmed that the first time Harry will see Meghan in her wedding gown will be when she walks down the aisle.

“That tradition is very important to them,” a palace spokesman said.

The newlyweds will stay at Windsor Castle on the night of their wedding.