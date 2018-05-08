Inside the 'Hardest Musical Job in the World' — Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding Trumpeters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lined up a variety of music for their royal wedding on May 19. But the hardest musical job of the day will fall on the shoulders of five men dressed in dazzling gold uniforms: the State Fanfare Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry.

“They’ve got to stand to attention in the cold and wet for around half an hour, then they’ve got to raise their trumpet up to their lips and start playing a note immediately,” says instrument maker Richard Smith, 73, of Smith-Watkins Trumpets. “They’ve got to get it right, first time, in front of millions. It’s probably the hardest musical job in the world.”

Smith should know — an expert in the physics of acoustics, he has made instruments for 38 years and lovingly created the valve-free herald trumpets alongside craftsman Richard Wright inside a converted cowshed in North Yorkshire.

Richard Smith Courtesy Paul Kingston, North News & Pictures

While the trumpets haven’t been specifically made for the wedding itself, the silver-plated instruments are stamped with the royal coat of arms, making them unique.

“These trumpets are a bit more bling than their predecessors,” adds Smith. “The instrument itself is basically brass and then totally silver plated but at the end is the royal coat of arms.

“That means it’s not dated because it doesn’t carry the cypher of the Queen. That is on the previous instruments, which were made in 2011 for the Golden Jubilee. It’s just a circle with EIIR on it, which is the Queen’s cypher.

Smith, continues, “I don’t think there’s any other military instrument — or instrument at all — with a royal coat of arms on it. That will last for as long as the instruments last. Probably around 20 years at least.”

The British Army has been playing formal music since at least 1557. The State Fanfare Trumpeters, however, only play for the Queen, very senior royals or the Lord Mayor of London.

“Their purpose is to announce the arrival of the Queen or senior members of the royal family,” explains Smith. “They have been used for centuries and centuries for Emperors, Kings and Queens.”

Courtesy Paul Kingston, North News & Pictures

During the royal wedding, they will once again assume this role on the steps of St George’s Chapel and announce the entrance of Queen Elizabeth – and, Smith assumes, bride Meghan Markle, too. Other music will be provided by Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas, gospel stars The Kingdom Choir, 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, and the historic Choir of St George’s Chapel (founded in 1348).

Despite the prospect of a global audience of millions watching his trumpets performing live, however, Smith is remarkably calm about the huge role his instruments are going to play in the event.

Richard Smith Courtesy Paul Kingston, North News & Pictures

“I’m not nervous because these guys have been playing my trumpets for years and years now,” says Smith, before admitting that he will still be keeping a close ear on the trumpet notes through his TV.

“There’s no doubt I will hear the odd bad note but it’s a very, very difficult job,” he adds. “If it’s warm and sunny they will do a much better job than if it’s five degrees and raining.

“It’s a very difficult instrument to play. It’s all to do with the lips and they have to be able to slot their lips into the right part of the instrument. The notes are defined within the tube of the instrument, so there’s only a selection of around half a dozen notes that people can play. Hitting the right one in the right order is the difficult part!”

This is the second time that Smith has supplied trumpets for a royal wedding – he also provided those for the April 2011 nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton, which he describes as “a big surprise” because nobody warned him beforehand. He also makes instruments for all of the regiments in the British Army and the Royal Marines, and others in Australia, New Zealand, Oman and Greece, plus Valley Forge in Pennsylvania and the United States Merchant Marines.

Yet even a man who has supplied trumpets to two royal weddings and heralded the entrance of Queen Elizabeth on countless occasions, still has one or two ambitions to fulfil.

“I haven’t got to the ultimate,” says Smith. “The President’s Own. That would be the ultimate.”