How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Subtly Honored Princess Diana in Their Wedding Photos

Princess Diana may be gone but is definitely not forgotten with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finding many ways to pay tribute to his late mom during their royal nuptials – even in their wedding photographs.

The couple’s first official photos as a married couple were released by Kensington Palace on Monday and, on top of being stunning, gave the prince another chance to honor his mother.

The new Duke and Duchess of Susse’s photographs featured their family members, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the bride’s mother, Doria Ragland and also a special detail that many people may have missed.

In a second photo released by the palace, Harry and Meghan are surrounded by their page boys and bridesmaids — many of whom were either related to one of them (Prince George and Princess Charlotte) or who were their godsons and goddaughters.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their pageboys and bridesmaids pose in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle Alexi Lubomirski/AP/REX/Shutterstock

While Meghan sits on the floor of the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Harry sits on an emerald green couch, a couch that he sat on once before in another photograph marking an important milestone in his life.

The couch was the same couch in which Harry’s late mother was photographed sitting on while holding a baby Harry at his christening in 1984.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Diana sat beside the queen while Prince Charles rested on the antique furniture’s arm next to her. In the middle of the photo was a young Prince William in a white polo shirt and baby blue shorts as he grinned off-camera.

Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana holding Prince Harry and Prince Charles all pose at their second son's christening alongside other members of the royal family in 1984 Anwar Hussein/Getty

Harry found other ways to include his mother at the couple’s wedding. His wife’s wedding bouquet featured flowers from their private garden at their home in Kensington Palace that he picked himself. He also made sure to include Diana’s favorite flowers: Forget-Me-Nots.

RELATED VIDEO: All the Best Moments After the Royal Wedding – From Meghan & Harry’s First Dance to Prince Harry’s Speech

Following their wedding ceremony, the couple stepped out on their way to their evening reception and Meghan was wearing an emerald cut aquamarine ring on her right hand which was Diana’s and is believed to have been a gift from Prince Harry.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Honors Princess Diana by Wearing Her Aquamarine Ring for Wedding Reception

Meghan Markle, Princess Diana Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Tim Graham/Getty Images

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

The Duke and Duchess also made sure to keep Diana’s memory alive by creating a unique floral display in St. George’s Chapel, with an arrangement filled with branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as peonies, foxgloves, and Diana’s other favorite flowers — white garden roses.