Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Carriage Goes on Display at Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle post-ceremony carriage ride though Windsor was undoubtedly one of the highlights of their royal wedding. And now, visitors to Buckingham Palace can get an in-person look at the open-top carriage.

The Ascot Landau, one of five such carriages purchased during the reign of Queen Victoria, is now on display at the Royal Mews, a sort of parking garage at Queen Elizabeth‘s official London residence for everything from horses to carriages to state cars.

The carriages are used to transport members of the royal family on official occasions, including the Queen’s Coronation visit to Edinburgh in 1953 and a number of State Visits. Ascot Landau carriages are also used each year for the Queen’s procession up the course at the Royal Ascot Race.

An estimated crowd of over 100,000 people — and another two billion watching around the world — witnessed the horse-drawn journey. In true fairy tale fashion, the couple traveled from Windsor via Castle Hill and processed through the town along the High Street, Sheet Street, King’s Road and Albert Road before eventually returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Yui Mok/PA Wire

RELATED: See Every Magical Photo from Harry and Meghan’s Carriage Ride Through Windsor

The carriage was pulled by Windsor Grey horses, including a father-and-son team, Storm and Tyrone. A traveling Escort of the Household Cavalry Regiment, which was Harry’s army regiment, accompanied the newlyweds along the journey.

The bride and groom were alone in the carriage, with close family members gathering on the West Steps to wave them off. The rest of the bridal party headed up to the castle from the church for the start of the festivities in the State Rooms.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan’s New Life!

Had it rained, the couple would have traveled in the Scottish State Coach, which was built in 1830. In 1969, a new top was made and incorporated large glass windows and two transparent panels in the roof, which would enable the crowds to watch the two.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Victoria Jones/PA Wire; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to this short journey, which they hope will allow them to express their gratitude for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” the palace said in a statement ahead of the wedding.

Visitors to Buckingham Palace can also see official chinaware produced by Royal Collection Trust as part of the celebration of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday this year. The handmade china’s designs include a specially painted coat of arms with the shield of the Duchy of Cornwall, Charles’ Red Dragon badge, and daffodils, the national flower of Wales.