Here's a Sneak Peek of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Flowers!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding preparations are officially underway!

Several containers filled with white and pink flowers were spotted being loaded onto a large truck outside of royal wedding floral designer Philippa Craddock’s London store on Tuesday.

Craddock — whose client list includes Kensington Palace, British Vogue and fashion houses Alexander McQueen and Christian Dior — is in charge of creating the floral displays at St. George’s Chapel, where the actual ceremony will be held, and at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, where the Queen will host a luncheon for the newly married couple.

Also spotted on the truck was a large ornamental vase, several ladders (for those high chapel ceilings!) and decorative branches. The flowers appear to be synthetic, so they could be planning to use them for decoration around the venue.

Craddock previously said she will also be using flowers and plants that are in season and blooming naturally in May, which will include branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as white garden roses (Princess Diana’s favorite!), peonies (Meghan’s favorite!) and foxgloves.

“I am excited and honored to have been chosen by Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle to create and design their wedding flowers,” Craddock said in a press release.

“Working with them has been an absolute pleasure. The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun. The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront,” she added.

After the wedding, Harry and Meghan have arranged for the arrangements to be distributed to various charitable organizations.