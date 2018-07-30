What Happened When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Met One of Their Favorite Reality TV Stars?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are showing the world that even royals can’t get enough reality TV.

The Voice Kids finalist Donel Mangena appeared on the U.K.’s Lorraine talk show on Friday, where he spoke about meeting the royal couple while performing at Queen Elizabeth‘s 92nd birthday celebration at London’s Royal Albert Hall in April — and revealed their interaction went far beyond his wildest dreams.

“I was expecting like a handshake, and Meghan Markle ran to me, gave me a hug. She screamed my name, like, ‘Donel!’ ” the 16-year-old shared.

The duo appeared to be fans of the televised singing competition, with Mangena revealing that Harry told him “Our money’s on you,” to which the teen jokingly replied, “Thanks, Harry. No pressure.”

Mangena ultimately finished as runner-up to 14-year-old Daniel Davies.

Harry invited the young singer to his grandmother’s birthday celebration, where Mangena performed his rendition of Pharrell’s hit “Happy.”

“It now gives me great pleasure to introduce a star of the future, Donel Mangena,” the 33-year-old royal said during his lead-in, sharing a smile and a friendly handshake with the singer before heading off the stage.

Mangena said on Lorraine, “People went crazy over the handshake. Like straight after going off stage and getting ready to go home, I looked at my phone and see people messaging me and Twitter going, ‘The handshake!'”

Aside from members of the royal family, Mangena was blown away by meeting fellow performers like Sting and Shaggy.

Despite having a wedding watched by millions around the world, Harry and Meghan have proved to be a rather normal couple when out of the spotlight. Even when the Queen’s grandson popped the question, they were just having a relaxed night at home and making dinner.

“It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us,” Harry explained during their joint engagement interview in November.

Meghan added, “Just a cozy night, it was — what we were doing just roasting chicken and having …”

“Roasting a chicken, trying to roast a chicken,” Harry chimed in.

She added, “Trying to roast a chicken and it just – just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.”