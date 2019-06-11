Prince Harry Had a Rare Photo with Meghan Markle on Display During Kensington Palace Meeting

Prince Harry had a special reminder of wife Meghan Markle on hand while spending the day on solo royal duty.

The new father headed to his former home of Kensington Palace in London on Tuesday for a meeting with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Behind the prime minister, there was a photo on display of Harry and Meghan that has never been officially released.

The shot, which is thought to have been taken in December 2017 by photographer Alexi Lubomirski as part of their engagement photoshoot, shows the couple posing with Meghan’s arm rested on her husband’s chest as they smile at the camera. Harry wears a blue suit, while Meghan coordinates in a light blue off-the-shoulder dress with her hair worn down and wavy.

In a special touch, the photo also included both Harry and Meghan’s distinctive signatures and was displayed in a black frame featuring the couple’s joint monogram.

The sweet photo was previously spotted in the background of another meeting. Shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed in May 2018, the picture sat on a side table at Buckingham Palace when Queen Elizabeth hosted Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Other photos on display during Harry’s meeting included a portrait of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

“The Duke of Sussex has had a longstanding connection to The Ghurkas and the people of Nepal beginning at a very young age,” according to a new post shared on the @SussexRoyal Instagram after the meeting. “Today His Royal Highness held an audience with Nepal’s Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen. This is the first visit to the UK by a Nepali Prime Minister in 19 years.”

Harry previously met Prime Minister Oli during a May 2016 trip to Nepal while the country was recovering from a devastating earthquake.

Meghan took a break from her maternity leave to make an appearance at the annual Trooping the Colour celebration in honor of the Queen’s birthday on Saturday. She made her Buckingham Palace balcony debut last year, just weeks after her royal wedding.

The Duchess of Sussex, who wore a navy ensemble by her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy and a matching hat by Noel Stewart, and husband Prince Harry rode in the same carriage as Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The group smiled and chatted as their carriage made their way through the parade route.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The royal mom welcomed son Archie Harrison just five weeks ago on May 6. While Harry isn’t taking paternity leave — he has made several appearances since welcoming son Archie, including short trips to the Netherlands and Rome — Meghan is adjusting to life as a new mother at home in Frogmore Cottage.