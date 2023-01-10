Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'

The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 05:02 PM
meghan markle, queen elizabeth
Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth in 2018. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother.

Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday.

During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from London, where she and the monarch connected with community leaders and watched a performance by local school children.

"The Queen and I really bonded!" Harry quotes his wife as saying in Spare. "We talked about how much I wanted to be a mom and she told me the best way to induce labor was a good bumpy car ride! I told her I'd remember that when the time came."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex
Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

About a year later, Meghan and Harry's dreams of parenthood came true when their son Archie Harrison was born in May 2019. The Sussexes relocated to North America the following year, and their daughter Lilibet Diana was born in California in June 2021. Both of the children got to meet the monarch, who died in September at age 96.

While paying her respects to see the Queen lying in state, Meghan poignantly wore the pearl and diamond drop earrings her grandmother-in-law gave her in honor of their first solo outing in Cheshire.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stands in Westminster Hall after participating in the procession of the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Gregorio Borgia/AP/Shutterstock

In this week's exclusive PEOPLE cover story, Prince Harry tells PEOPLE how he remembers the late monarch.

"My grandmother and I were very close, and we very much did have a special relationship," he says. "I miss her dearly, as well as her cheeky sense of humor and quick wit."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> book
The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

For more from PEOPLE's exclusive interview with Harry, check out this week's issue, on newsstands Friday

"I'm also really happy for her. She lived a full life and is now reunited with her husband," Harry continues, recalling his grandfather Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

"I will forever cherish every memory I had with her, especially the times she spent with my children," he adds of Archie and Lilibet.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> cover rollout
Jenna Jones

In Spare, Prince Harry reflects on when Archie and Lilibet (whose name comes from Queen Elizabeth's family nickname stemming from her childhood) met their great-grandmother in June 2021. The family had traveled to the U.K. from their California home for the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking her 70 years on the throne.

Harry recalled Archie "making deep, chivalrous bows" while Lili was "cuddling the monarch's shins."

"Sweetest children, Granny said, sounding bemused," he wrote in the book. "She'd expected them to be a bit more . . . American, I think? Meaning, in her mind, more rambunctious."

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry Reflects on Meghan Markle's Miscarriage and How He Felt 'Totally Helpless'
Stephen Colbert; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Stephen Colbert Quips Prince Harry's Book Is Available on 'Commemorative Plate' Ahead of Their Interview
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
Prince Harry Shares What He Misses About Queen Elizabeth—Including Her 'Cheeky Sense of Humor'
Prince Harry salutes as he attends The Armistice Day Service at The National Memorial Arboretum
Prince Harry on How He Reconciles with Ethical Impacts of War: 'Silence Is the Least Effective Remedy'
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry Shares His and Meghan Markle's Go-to In-N-Out Burger Order: 'So Good!'
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry Wants Archie and Lilibet to 'Have Relationships' with Royal Family
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Isla Phillips stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince Harry Tells Michael Strahan of Royal Family 'Soap Opera:' 'There's a Lot of Soap'
Prince Harry
Here's How the Palace Responded to Requests for Comments on Prince Harry's TV Interviews
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2019 in London, England.
Everything Prince Harry Said About His Brother Prince William in 'Spare'
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images); LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 02: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral to show her support for the Ukrainian community on March 2, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince Harry Explains Why He Described Queen Camilla as 'Dangerous' in Book: 'Image to Rehabilitate'
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2R) talks with Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
Prince Harry Says the Royal Family Had a 'Missed Opportunity' for 'Representation' with Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Was 'Sad' But Not Surprised by His Royal Exit
The Duchess Of Cambridge Kate Middleton
Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton! 10 Things You Didn't Know About the Future Queen
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Details 'Nasty' Fight with Prince William Over Meghan Markle: 'He Was Coming for My Wife'
Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper He Can't See Himself Returning as a Working Senior Royal
Anderson Cooper Asks Prince Harry Why He and Meghan Markle Haven't Renounced Their Royal Titles
prince harry, queen elizabeth
Prince Harry Says He Was Not Invited to Fly with Royal Family to Scotland When Queen Elizabeth Died