All the Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Prince William and Kate Middleton at Remembrance Service
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William reunited at the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.
At the service, the royal couples marked their first public appearance as a foursome since their family playdate at a polo match in July.
The event is held the day before Remembrance Sunday to commemorate all who have lost their lives in war.
Meghan and Kate opted for similar looks for the somber occasion, both wearing dark-colored dresses adorned with a red poppy pin.
Queen Elizabeth also wore a red poppy pin. The artificial flower has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war.
Meghan, 38, wore a belted black dress with floral detailing, and styled her hair in a low bun.
Kate and William, both 37, are regulars at the event, while last year marked both Harry and Meghan’s debuts at the Royal British Legion event.
Prince Charles and Camilla were also in attendance.
Remembrance Day, which falls on Nov. 11 and is observed throughout the Commonwealth, marks the day World War One ended, at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918.
A two-minute silence is held at 11 a.m. on Remembrance Day to remember those who died in battle.
Queen Elizabeth, 93, sat in between Prince William and Prince Charles at the event.
Kate paired her navy blue dress with a black headband.